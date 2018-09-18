Pregnant Jessica Simpson Has Fans Delighted With Baby Announcement

Jessica Simpson wowed her fans Tuesday morning when she posted a pregnancy reveal via social media, announcing that she and her husband, former NFL player Eric Johnson, are expecting their third child together, a baby girl.

In her two Instagram posts, Simpson first shared a photo of her and Johnson’s 6-year-old daughter, Maxwell, and 5-year-old son, Ace, holding huge black and white polka-dotted balloons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“SURPRISE…” she captioned the photo. Minutes later, she shared a photo of Maxwell and Ace setting free a bunch of pink balloons into the air. “This little baby girl will make us a family of five. We couldn’t be happier to announce this precious blessing of life,” the 38-year-old wrote.

Many of her 4.3 million Instagram followers took to the comments section on both posts, letting loose their excitement for baby no. 3.

“Congratulations!!! So happy for you !!” one fan wrote.

“Yay!!!!!! Congratulations,” another gushed.

“Aww wow, congratulations to you and your family xx,” someone else said.

“Awesome!!” someone wrote.

“Congrats!!!! What a wonderful blessing!” wrote another.

“omg!!!!!! I’m crying!!!!!!” said a fan.

Another was amazed at the pregnancy reveal, considering Simpson has previously hinted that she and Johnson were finished having children.

“Holy wow!! Congrats! Its always the ones who swear up and down they’re done,” the person wrote. “So sweet kiddos look super excited to be big sibs. It will be so much different this time since they are older. Get ready for some serious heart melting!!”

Back in April, she said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that she and Johnson didn’t “really know” if they’d like to have a third child. “We always practice,” Simpson said coyly. “But it would definitely have to be a miracle.”

Nearly a year before that, in May 2017, she told Ellen DeGeneres on the comedian’s talk show that she wouldn’t be getting pregnant anytime soon, thanks to the IUD she was using.

“I’m not pregnant,” she said, addressing speculation at the time that she might be expecting. “We got an IUD, nothing’s gonna get in that uterus. I have two beautiful children and I’m not having a third.”

But it seems as if the couple changed their mind; after all, in April, she admitted to ET that she still has “baby fever” from time to time.

“My daughter is about to turn 6, May 1st is her birthday, and my son is going to turn 5 on June 30th and it’s just like, ‘Wait, so this is no longer toddler, this is full-on kid,’” Simpson said. “My daughter [already] thinks she’s a teenager. My son at least wants to be a baby still.”

Simpson and Johnson married in July 2014 after four years of dating and after welcoming both children: Maxwell in May 2012 and Ace in June 2013.