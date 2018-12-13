Pregnant ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Reveals Sex of Third Baby

Jersey Shore star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi broke the news in a YouTube vlog post on Thursday that she is expecting another baby boy.

The gender was revealed during a party, where son Lorenzo hit a baseball to reveal blue or pink powder. Of course, in the end, blue powder exploded, announcing the baby’s gender. However, Polizzi said in her introduction that she and her husband already knew the baby’s gender before the party because they “don’t like surprises.”

“I decided Lorenzo was going to hit a baseball and the baseball is going to come out with powder and it’s going to be blue or pink,” Polizzi said in the video.

Polizzi, 31, also showed off her baby bump. “I feel like I”m showing… it’s happening,” she said in the clip.

Polizzi and her husband, Jionni LaValle, are also parents to Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4. They announced they are expecting a third child on Nov. 22, Thanksgiving Day.

In the video, Polizzi held up the ultrasound and said she felt the baby kick for the first time Thursday.

“I actually Googled it, because I was like, ‘Can you feel the baby kick at three months?’ And it said seasoned moms — which I am because I have two kids already — you know what that flutter feels like,” Polizzi said. “And I definitely felt it and I loved it.”

The Jersey Shore star also involved her older children for the pregnancy announcement on Nov. 22. She shared photos of the two with a framed copy of the ultrasound. In one photo, the older siblings pretended to be throwing temper tantrums, while the other photo showed the two lovingly holding the photo.

“What I’m thankful for this Thanksgiving,” Polizzi wrote, alongside the photos on Instagram.

Polizzi opened up about the possibility of her being pregnant again during the Jersey Shore: Family Vacation Season 2 finale.

“I never throw up, even when I was little. I’m like, ‘OK, me and Jionni are trying to have a baby; maybe I’m pregnant. I feel weird right now. I didn’t eat anything to make me sick, so why am I throwing up now?” Snooki said during the episode.

“I want to take a pregnancy test. I just need to know because if I’m pregnant, I’m not going to keep drinking. If I’m not, then f— it. I’m going to be upset and let’s go take shots at the club,” she continued.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation finished its second season last month.

Photo credit: Monica Schipper/Getty Images