Pregnant Amy Schumer Jokes She’ll Be ‘Competing’ With Meghan Markle

Amy Schumer officially announced her pregnancy on Monday, and she joked that she is nervous to “compete” with Meghan Markle during the process.

Schumer’s pregnancy announcement comes just a week after Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, revealed the same news through an announcement by Kensington Palace. Schumer initially revealed her pregnancy through an Instagram stunt with Jessica Yellin of News Not Noise. Later on, she spoke more directly about it in an interview with The Los Angeles Times.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Chris and I are thrilled and almost positive he’s the father,” she joked. “I look forward to competing with [Meghan] Markle every step of the way.”

Schumer included an allusion to the royal family in her Instagram revelation as well. She posted a photo where she had pasted her face over Markle’s, and her husband Chris Fischer’s face over that of Prince Harry in a recent photo op.

“About to announce some exciting news on @jessicayellin insta page,” she wrote. “Please follow her for up to the minute #newsnotnoise she breaks down what’s really going on. She agreed to post a lil noise today for me! Follow her and VOTE!!”

Schumer laced her announcement with a political message as well. At first, she and Yellin disguised the post as a list of congressional candidates that Schumer supports. However, hidden at the bottom was the simple sentence “I’m pregnant – Amy Schumer.”

“I wanted to share some news from our community, maybe it’s noise but it’s happy noise,” Yellin said in a video introducing the stunt. “So I’m not in the business of making voting recommendations, but these are the recommendations of Amy Schumer, one of the most consistent and earliest supporters of News Not Noise. Now read all the way to the bottom, you’ll see there’s some news down there. Congratulations, Amy.”

Schumer’s political actions have picked up stream recently. Just this month, she was arrested while protesting outside of the hearings of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, before he was confirmed to the Supreme Court. She was accompanied by her I Feel Pretty co-star Emily Ratajkowski. The two posed for some impactful photos as they were led away in handcuffs.

She has also become outspoken about the forthcoming midterm election on social media, dropping most other topics to focus on the historic race.