Pink Sparks Parental Debate Over Daughter Willow Hart

Pink is never one to shy away from honesty on social media, and parenting debates often spark in her comments sections anyway, so the singer and mom of two opened up the conversation herself this week.

The 38-year-old mom to daughter Willow, 6, and son Jameson, 1, with husband Carey Hart, asked her 4.4 million Instagram followers for advice on raising kids so far apart age-wise.

“I feel like I had it all figured out when she was younger. When it was just her,” Pink wrote alongside a sweet photo of her and Willow at a China live dim sum class. “Now that there’s two, and such different ages, I feel flustered so much of the time. The older she gets the less clear I am on how to guide her.”

She continued, “Do I take the raw honest tough way? Do I cuddle her and tell her to not to worry? Do I let her be sassy knowing I want her to be strong and need her to be strong to survive in this world? Of course, but how do you interject subtlety and kindness? I already know I worry too much, don’t even bother telling me about that. I’m aware. Thoughts?”

The parenting advice flooded her comments section immediately, with many praising her for being a good parent already.

“It’s all about balance. Be honest when you must, cuddle often, demonstrate kindness and teach everyday,” one person wrote.

“The fact that you are thinking about it is wonderful. Go with your gut feeling is what I would say,” another said.

“Just being around you she will grow up and have all the qualities you mentioned,” someone wrote.

Earlier this month, Pink told Redbook that it “annoys her to no end” that Willow won’t shed a tear, whereas Pink says she herself is a “total crier.”

“I am a total crier. I cry at commercials,” she confessed. “I cry when the wind’s changing directions.”

“Willow won’t cry ever, and it annoys me to no end,” the 38-year-old musician said. She described a conversation with Willow just outside of her school.

“I knew she was upset and she wouldn’t talk to me. I sat down on the pavement and I was like, ‘I’m not moving until you tell me about your feelings, because this is going to be a lifelong conversation for you and me and you have to learn to let me in,’” she said.

“Without batting an eye, she goes, ‘I promise to tell you more about my feelings if you promise to tell me less about yours,’” Pink recalled.

She admitted that she was shocked by this reaction from her little girl.

“In my head I was like, ‘Holy s—t!’ But I said, ‘Not going to happen. People pay me for my feelings,’” she joked.

“She processes differently than I do, and it’s teaching me a lot about how to deal with people. I process out loud. She does it inside and it scares me a little, but I have to let her go through her process,” she added.

Willow, Jameson and Hart are all reportedly following Pink around the country on her Beautiful Trauma tour. The singer has been on the road since March, and intends to keep traveling until September.

“I’ve never juggled so many damn plates in my life, but it’s because I want to. I enjoy it,” Pink told the reporter. “If I had nannies raising my kids and just wanted to be a rock star and party all the time, I wouldn’t be successful and I wouldn’t be happy.”

For Pink, the tour will come to an end as soon as her kids start to yearn for their normal day-to-day life back home.

“They are by far the priority,” she explained. “But I think it’s cool that they get to see their mom be the boss and work really freaking hard to realize a dream. I’d say it’s 95 percent positive.”