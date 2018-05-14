Pink Reveals What ‘Annoys’ Her About Her 6-Year-Old Daughter

According to Pink, her 6-year-old daughter never cries, and it is bordering on a source of annoyance for the emotional singer.

Pink is known for belting out some of the most emotive musice of the past two decades. She said that that carries over into her real life as well in a recent interview with Redbook.

“I am a total crier. I cry at commercials,” she confessed. “I cry when the wind’s changing directions.”

That only makes it more surprising that Pink’s daughter, Willow, rarely sheds a tear.

“Willow won’t cry ever, and it annoys me to no end,” the 38-year-old musician said. She described a conversation with Willow just outside of her school.

“I knew she was upset and she wouldn’t talk to me. I sat down on the pavement and I was like, ‘I’m not moving until you tell me about your feelings, because this is going to be a lifelong conversation for you and me and you have to learn to let me in,’” she said.

“Without batting an eye, she goes, ‘I promise to tell you more about my feelings if you promise to tell me less about yours,’” Pink recalled.

She admitted that she was shocked by this reaction from her little girl.

“In my head I was like, ‘Holy s—t!’ But I said, ‘Not going to happen. People pay me for my feelings,’” she joked.

“She processes differently than I do, and it’s teaching me a lot about how to deal with people. I process out loud. She does it inside and it scares me a little, but I have to let her go through her process,” she added.

Willow, her 17-month-old brother Jameson, and their father, Carey Hart, are all reportedly following Pink around the country on her Beautiful Trauma tour. The singer has been on the road since March, and intends to keep travelling until September.

“I’ve never juggled so many damn plates in my life, but it’s because I want to. I enjoy it,” Pink told the reporter. “If I had nannies raising my kids and just wanted to be a rock star and party all the time, I wouldn’t be successful and I wouldn’t be happy.”

For Pink, the tour will come to an end as soon as her kids start to yearn for their normal day-to-day life back home.

“They are by far the priority,” she explained. “But I think it’s cool that they get to see their mom be the boss and work really freaking hard to realize a dream. I’d say it’s 95 percent positive.”