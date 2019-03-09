Pink Brushes off Hater’s Remark About Her Family Dinner

Pink is not here for her Instagram followers’ trolling.

The singer took to the moments section of one of her latest photos featuring her family to shut down one of her fans for criticizing the sweet family moment.

The photo shows Pink sitting down for dinner with husband Carey Hart and their two kids, daughter Willow Sage, 7, and son Jameson Moon, 2.

“At least twice a week on tour, we shut the door to the outside world and have family dinner,” Pink captioned a photo of their loving taco night.

“As you can see, it makes Jameson feel deep, deep joy,” she added, also including the hashtags, gratitude, space, conversation and the phrase, “lasted seven minutes” and “loose screws.”

As first spotted by Comments By Celebs, one of the singer’s fans criticized the fact that their family dinner ended up on social media, writing: “Except it’s posted on [Instagram].”

Pink responded, “Yes I like to promote healthy stuff. I also like to remind people to stop being TOTAL D— BAGS TOO. Consider this your reminder, f—o.”

After the commenter replied, “And well damn, I was coming to see ya Sunday night in Nashville… still love the music,” Pink replied, “That doesn’t change my answer. That just makes you confused.”

The singer has been open about her parenting journey on social media as continues to travel the world for her Beautiful Trauma tour, PEOPLE writes. On Friday, the pop star also posted a sweet snapshot of her children cuddling in a homemade fort in Charlotte, North Carolina, while Pin enjoyed a night off from the tour.

“Fort city,” she captioned the photo.

Pink has also kept her social media flooded with photos of the kids watching her perform and hanging out backstage. “Baby boy, you’re too much cuteness in one little body,” she captioned one photo of Jameson.

“Shooting the s— before the first show,” she wrote on another photo of both kids backstage.

“The thing about parenting is you never know if anything you’re doing is working,” she recently told PEOPLE. “That’s been the most humbling thing for me. In my head, I sound amazing and then I turn around and her eyes are completely glazed over. I have no idea. We’ll see.”

“I believe in affection,” Pink said of her parenting style. “I believe in needs being met and faith being implemented, and I believe in letting your kids know they can count on you, and that you’ll be there. My parents obviously did not believe in that and I worked out okay. I always tell Willow, ‘I’m going to teach you the rules so that you’ll know how and when to break them.’”