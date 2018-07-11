‘Orange Is the New Black’ Star Yael Stone Reveals First Photo of Newborn Daughter

Yael Stone has “never been happier” now that she’s a mom. The 33-year-old Orange Is The New Black actress shared the first photo of her newborn daughter on Instagram Tuesday in a touching and funny post.

The black and white selfie shows Stone breastfeeding 6-week-old Pemau Stone Bancroft, whom she shares with boyfriend Jack Manning Bancroft.

“This is me and my tiny beautiful friend at 4am. In 2 seconds she will spew all that yummy milk back at my boobs and then shit in her pants. This is the zone we have blissfully occupied for the last six weeks. Couldn’t be happier,” Stone wrote in the caption of the photo, adding a red heart emoji.

Many of Stone’s 900,000 followers oohed and aahed over the baby reveal.

“So beautiful. Congratulations!!” one person wrote.

“Much love to you and your baby!” another said.

“This. Is. Bliss.” someone else wrote.

Stone, who plays Lorna Morello on OITNB, frequently shared photos of her baby bump throughout her pregnancy before giving birth prematurely in May.

“[Pemau’s] mum and dad are very tired and very much in love,” a representative for Stone told PEOPLE in June, adding that the name Pemau is a family moniker. “She was named after her great-great-great-grandmother, who provides a powerful link to the past: the Bancrofts’ oldest link to the Djanbun clan of the Bundjalung nation.

The Australian actress went public with her pregnancy in January at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in a dress that showed off her baby bump. “We don’t know and we’re not going to find out just because it’s so fun,” she told PEOPLE of the baby’s sex at a gala following the awards show. “There are so few surprises, right?”

She mused aloud about the wonders of motherhood, saying that the women inmates she teaches yoga to at Rikers Island gave her plenty of pregnancy advice.

“Every woman who has given birth has a story to tell me and I love them all. I love all of those stories,” Stone said, adding, “You kind of feel like you’re entering into this little secret coven.”

Stone isn’t the only OITNB star to welcome a bundle of joy. Her co-star Laura Prepon also shared the first photo of her own newborn daughter this week.

Although Prepon, who plays Alex Vause on the Netflix original dramedy, welcomed her daughter, Ella, into the world in August 2017, she had not openly shared a photo of her until Tuesday. While Ella’s face is not shown in the photo, it signifies that Prepon is beginning to share her little one with the world.

The Jersey Girl doesn’t fall far from the tree. pic.twitter.com/QM7eUFp4PY — Laura Prepon (@LauraPrepon) July 10, 2018

“The Jersey Girl doesn’t fall far from the tree,” Prepon captioned a photo of Ella wearing a onesie with a map of New Jersey on it, referencing her own upbringing in Watchung, New Jersey.