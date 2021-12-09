Nick Cannon Defends Returning to Work Following 5-Month-Old Son Zen’s Death

Nick Cannon is addressing his decision to return to work following the death of his 5-month-old son Zen. The Masked Singer host returned to his eponymous daytime talk show, The Nick Cannon Show, just a day after his youngest son’s passing, and he admitted during a Wednesday taping that he has been faced with many questions regarding that decision. For Cannon, however, the talk show “is love.”

Getting candid about his decision to return to work so soon, Cannon admitted that “a lot of people keep asking me like, ‘Man why are you even at work?’ Especially my family members, ‘Boy you need to go sit down somewhere, you got too many jobs already. Allow yourself to just be yourself.’” While Cannon said he appreciates the concern and advice and he knows it “comes from a place of care,” the former America’s Got Talent host, 41, explained, “to me, this isn’t work, this is love.”

“Yesterday, it was a little easier than today because yesterday I was so laser-focused and even numb,” Cannon continued. “I just knew I just had to get it done. Today, I’m a little torn. I’m a little confused. Because it’s a hurting thing. I’m grieving. I feel guilty on so many levels.”

It was during Tuesday’s episode of his talk show that a tearful Cannon revealed the tragic news of his son’s passing, sharing that he held his son for the final time over the weekend. During the emotional segment, Cannon revealed that his son suffered from hydrocephalus, a build-up of fluid in the brain, doctors later discovered, and a “malignant, midline brain tumor.” Cannon said Zen’s health began to decline rapidly around Thanksgiving. Zen passed away over the weekend, with Cannon dedicating his Tuesday show “to my beautiful son Zen.”

During his Wednesday talk show, Cannon shared a message amid the “onslaught of love” he has received from fans. Cannon said he is “not used to all of this hugging and ‘You OK?’ I’m fine … but of course, everyone knows that I’m not fine, but you guys are making me feel better.” He added that he “needed” the support, telling viewers, “It’s just been an outpouring of love that is really unexpected. I didn’t expect it from all over the world I really can’t thank you guys enough.”

Cannon and Scott welcomed Zen, his youngest and seventh child, in June. Also on Wednesday, Cannon shared the emotional last photo he took of Scott holding their son on the beach on Sunday, telling fans, “It’s a beautiful photo of my beautiful son and his beautiful mother, Alyssa Scott. It’s a real moment.”