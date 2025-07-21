‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Reveals Name and First Photo of Newborn Son

Wilmer Valderrama is a dad of two after he and his fiancée Amanda Pacheco welcomed their second baby together earlier this month!

The NCIS star announced the arrival of his son, Wolf Monte Valderrama, in a joint Instagram post with Pacheco on Saturday, eight days after they officially grew their family.

The actor shared the news alongside adorable first-look images of his newborn, beginning with a photo of the proud parents gathered around little Wolf shortly after his birth. Other images showed the couple’s 4-year-old daughter, Nakano Oceana, cradling her baby brother in the hospital. The carousel ended with a photo of Valderrama adoringly looking at his son as he held Wolf. The images were shared with a simple caption: “Wolf Monte Valderrama 7/11/2025.”

Valderrama and Pacheco have been dating since early 2019 and have been engaged since New Year’s Day 2020. The couple welcomed their first child together in February 2021, Valderrama later sharing during an interview with SiriusXM that becoming a father is “the biggest win I’ve ever had in my life. And that is something that is different. It makes me swing harder. Everything you see me do professionally and soulfully and spiritually and, specifically, with my mind, soul and my body, it’s to not just provide but create the right example.”

When the couple first announced they were expecting baby No. 2 back in February, Pacheco told PEOPLE that Nakano had “been manifesting this for months before I found out I was even pregnant” and was “the first one to know” of her pregnancy.

“She read it to Wilmer and I, and she has been shouting it from the mountaintops to every person who comes in her path: ‘I’m going to be a big sister!’” she recalled.

Valderrama, who recently returned to the NCIS set for the upcoming season, added that his daughter had “been so sweet to Amanda, kissing her belly goodbye before going to school and bringing the baby a second teddy bear for bedtime. We want her to feel such a part of this moment so when the baby gets here, she knows this is a moment for her too.”

News that Nakano is now officially a big sister was met with plenty of congratulatory messages from Valderrama’s fellow celeb pals. Commenting on Wolf’s birth announcement, Will Trent star Ramón Rodríguez wrote, “Congratulations brother!!! What a blessing!” Gloria Estefan commented, “May he be blessed with a wonderful life in the arms of his beautiful family! Felicitaciones, hermano!”