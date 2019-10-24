‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Pregnant, Expecting First Child With Husband Tom Oakley

Missy Peregrym and her husband Tom Oakley are officially expecting their first child together. The 37-year-old actress, who stars as Maggie Bell on the CBS crime drama FBI, made the announcement with an adorable Instagram video. In the clip, there are two pairs of adult shoes and then a pair of baby shoes drops from above into the frame.

She captioned the photo, “There’s no more hiding it… our family is expanding!!! #LilOakley #Spring2020,” and she added a heart emoji.

Alana De La Garza, her co-star on FBI, commented, “FINALLY!!!! So happy for you guys!!!,” with a whole bunch of heart and raising hands emojis.

Zeeko Zaki, who is also on the show, said, “Let’s go!!!!!”

Kelly Overton, who was on Van Helsing with Peregrym, wrote, “Yassss!!!! Best news EVER!!! Congratulations!!”

Fans were equally as thrilled.

“Omg, congratulations!!! I’m so so happy for you guys! May your little one bring so much light and happiness!,” one wrote.

“Omg. Congrats so pleased theres gonna be another lil missy running around,” a second commented.

Peregrym married her Austrailian actor husband on Dec. 30th of last year in Los Angeles. A source told PEOPLE at the time that the ceremony was an “intimate and fun evening shared with family and close friends” and that “of course” Peregrym’s Goldendoodle, Charly, took part in the wedding. “Typical of Missy and Tom, there was an enormous amount of love and a lot of laughter,” the source added.

She was previously married to Zachary Levi for a short time from 2014 to 2015 — the marriage lasted less than six months. Levi talked to reporters about their married shortly before the divorce.

“Nobody can prepare you for marriage,” the actor said in 2015. “Marriage is a whole other animal! With dating you can be ‘Hey, it’s not working out,’ and you’re out. But marriage, you make a commitment. The easy outs you don’t have anymore. You’re responsible for another person’s life as they are yours.”

The second season of FBI is currently running on CBS. It can be seen on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. ET.