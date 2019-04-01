Michael Phelps and Wife Nicole Johnson Expecting Third Child

Baby number three is on the way for Michael Phelps and wife Nicole Johnson. The two announced Sunday night via social media that they’re expecting their third child together.

“#3 on the way!” Phelps, 33, captioned an Instagram photo of his and Johnson’s two sons, 2-year-old Boomer and 13-month-old Beckett, sitting in a toy car decorated with gold balloons spelling out the word BABY. “Can’t wait to see the journey that this takes us on!!!”

He insinuated that they don’t yet know the sex of the baby, adding the hashtag #boyorgirl?

Johnson, 33, shared the same photo to her account. “Oops we did it again I get to be a mama x3!!” she wrote.

The news was also shared to their sons’ Instagram pages. In the post on Boomer’s page, which included a photo of the family’s two French bulldogs, the caption read: “I asked mom for a new baby for Christmas last year and …. well my wish finally came true!!! I wonder if I’m gonna have a little brother or a little sister? #P3.”

Johnson and the 23-time gold medallist secretly wed in June 2016 after dating on and off for eight years. Phelps told Us Weekly last year that his two sons were “doing really well. Booms is a great big brother and wants to help with whatever Nicole and I are doing with Beckett.”

He said he and Johnson were very careful to make sure Boomer didn’t get jealous of Beckett upon his arrival in 2018. “Boomer and I will get up early in the morning and I will make his breakfast. We start our day together.”

He hinted to Parade magazine last year that another baby might be in the plan, telling the publication that he and Johnson, who won the Miss California title in 2010, talked about “having kids close in age” so that “they’re able to grow up together.”

Just after Johnson had given birth to Beckett, Phelps revealed their plan had always been to have three kids. “We always talked about three, so second one is on the way. We’ll see what happens,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “We’re going man-to-man now, and it’s probably going to be more challenging.”

He added that while he felt more prepared for the arrival of baby number 2 than he did with Boomer, he added that he wasn’t expecting parenthood to get any easier.

“For me, I was there for some of it but not all of it with Boomer ’cause I was training and traveling,” he confessed. “With Nicole and I, it’s really trying to find balance of that each kid gets the attention they need. I think that’s going to be a challenge, a learning process for both of us.”

Photo credit: Instagram / @m_phelps00