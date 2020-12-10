Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Pay Tribute to Kirk Douglas on What Would Have Been His 104th Birthday

✖

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas are celebrating the late screen legend Kirk Douglas. On Tuesday, the two took to social media to celebrate what would have been Kirk's 104th birthday, sharing special tributes to their legendary family member, who died in February at the age of 103.

Marking the occasion, Zeta-Jones, Kirk's daughter-in-law, shared a black and white photo of herself and the late actor of him kissing her on the cheek. In the post, shared to Instagram, she said that she "misses you every day," adding a special message for the day when adding, "Happy birthday Pappy" alongside heart emojis. Shortly after Douglas' death, Zeta-Jones paid tribute, writing, "I shall love you for the rest of my life. I miss you already. Sleep tight..."

On Tuesday, the Hollywood icon's son, and Zeta-Jones' husband, also paid tribute. In his own post marking his father’s birthday, Douglas shared a montage of throwback photos of himself and his father, which he captioned, "Happy Birthday Dad! I miss you and thank you for always giving the best advice! Love, Michael." The accompanying video, showing photos throughout the decades, included a voiceover.

"The best advice my father gave me is that whatever you do, you do it to the best of your ability," the Ant-Man and the Wasp actor said in the clip. "You leave that job knowing that you couldn't have done anymore, and then screw it. Walk away – you've done the best. Don't look back."

The Spartacus acting legend, one of the leading stars of Hollywood's golden age, passed away at his home in Beverly Hills, California, in February of this year. The actor, who was survived by his wife and three sons, had over 92 acting credits to his name at the time of his death, with around 75 of those being films. He had received three Academy Award nominations for Best Actor in a Leading Role throughout his career, one in 1950 for Champion, another in 1953 for The Bad and the Beautiful, and another in 1957 for Lust for Life. Speaking with Entertainment Tonight in May, Zeta-Jones and Douglas had opened up about Kirk's loss and his lasting legacy, telling the outlet that "there wasn't anyone like him."