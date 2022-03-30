Megyn Kelly Reveals Son Thatcher Suffered Serious Medical Scare After Falling on Family Ski Trip

Megyn Kelly says her son Thatcher is “okay” after suffering a serious medical scare from falling while on a family ski trip earlier this month. Explaining on Monday’s installment of her podcast The Megyn Kelly Show why she missed some episodes, Kelly said that Thatcher, 8, injured his spleen in the skiing accident in Montana.

She said she was on her way to get a massage when she got a call from her husband, Doug Brunt, telling her, “Thatcher’s hurt. He’s fine. But he’s hurt, and he has to go to the hospital to get checked out.” Kelly, 51, rushed to Thatcher, who told her once they were in an ambulance that he fell 10 feet and “landed on some rocks.”

Doctors at the hospital performed a CT scan, which showed internal bleeding and three tears in his spleen. Kelly said Thatcher was transferred to another hospital where he was placed in the ICU. Doctors said his spleen would have to be removed if the bleeding didn’t stop. Although Kelly said she “wasn’t worried” at the time, after speaking with other physicians at home, they urged her not to let his spleen be removed.

“As a parent, what do you do?” Kelly said on her SiriusXM show. “What do you do? Because the bleeding is not stopping. We don’t want him to lose the spleen. If there’s any way of repairing it, we’d like to do that, but it’s not safe to move him.”

As Thatcher’s condition grew worse and the bleeding continued, Kelly said she could feel “the water start to rise.” She said, “I’m talking to Doug, and we’re trying to figure out what to do, there’s not a clear course. There’s not a clear, right course.” She said that she managed to tap into her strength as a mom. “I sat down and took a couple of deep breaths, and I just reminded myself that I had to be the parent. That he was depending on me and Doug, and we had to make a decision, and this was no time to lose this natural skill that has served me so well. And I was fine.”

During Thatcher’s third day in the hospital, his blood pressure declined and his heart rate and pule “was rising,” she said. After the doctor suggested they wait before sending him for another scan, “thankfully things took a turn for the better then,” she said. “And we managed to make it through the five days. The kid did not leave that bed for five days.”

Describing the ski accident, Kelly said it came after an advanced run. “Thank God he’s okay,” she said. “He’s a good skier. He’s been skiing since he was really little. He was on an advanced run and did the run just fine, skied it just fine, but was inspired by this cave-like structure that was on the run – to check it out.” Kelly noted that Thatcher’s ski instructor was with him when he decided to “hike up” to reach the cave to take a break.

“And he did that,” she said of Thatcher. “He didn’t have his skis on; he had on his ski boots. Again he’s only 8. It was the end of the day, and he was tired, and apparently, he didn’t have the strength to make the climb that’s necessary to get into this little cave, and he fell.”

Kelly and Brunt have been married since 2008. In addition to 8-year-old Thatcher, they also share 13-year-old son Edward Yates and 10-year-old daughter Yardley Evans.