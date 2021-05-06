Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share New Photo of Archie on His 2nd Birthday

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry celebrated son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor's second birthday with an all-new photo of their toddler. After officially entering the world on May 6, 2019, in a hospital in the U.K., Archie, one of the youngest members of the British royal family, officially entered the "terrible twos" in style with some playtime at his sunny California home that was perfectly captured in an adorable photo.

The proud parents, who are currently expecting their second child, shared the sweet sepia-toned photo to the website of their nonprofit, Archewell. Keeping with the couple's effort to maintain a more private lifestyle for their firstborn and seventh in line to the throne, the image shows Archie from the back sporting a full head of hair. The youngster can be seen playing in the backyard of the family's California home, with Archie wearing a sweater, jeans, and sneakers as he holds an array of balloons.

UPDATE: Harry and Meghan have shared a new picture of their son Archie holding birthday balloons in the family's backyard: #Archies2ndBirthday https://t.co/7q7HAQjarI pic.twitter.com/NY4CZ2xJbz — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) May 6, 2021

The image was shared alongside the announcement of a new initiative to honor their son's birthday. Noting that in the years since his birth, royal fans have often marked their son's birthday by partaking in charitable endeavors, the couple invited their followers to take part in a new initiative for COVID-19 vaccine equity, writing, "we are inviting you to contribute whatever you can — if you have the means to do so — to bring vaccines to families in the world’s most vulnerable places."

"We have been deeply touched over the past two years to feel the warmth and support for our family in honor of Archie’s birthday. Many of you donate to charities on his behalf and mark the occasion by giving back or doing an act of service — all through the goodness of your hearts. You raise funds for those who need it the most and continue to do so organically and selflessly. We remain incredibly grateful," the couple wrote in a statement shared to the site before going on to share more information on the initiative. "We cannot think of a more resonant way to honor our son's birthday. If we all show up, with compassion for those we both know and don’t know, we can have a profound impact. Even a small contribution can have a ripple effect."

In addition to the new initiative, Archie's birthday was marked by his family across the pond as well, with Prince William and Kate Middleton sharing a throwback photo from Archie's christening, writing, "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today." The toddler’s grandparents, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, shared a photo of Harry, Archie, and Charles, writing, "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today." Harry and Markle are excepted to welcome their baby girl this summer. She will be eighth in the line of succession.