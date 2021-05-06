See the Royal Family's Birthday Message for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie

✖

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son, Archie Harrison, turned two years old on May 6, and the toddler has already received a number of social media messages from his royal family members. The official Royal Family account, which represents Queen Elizabeth II, posted a snap from Markle and Harry's official photo session after Archie's birth in 2019, where they posed with their infant son at Windsor Castle.

"Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today," the caption read. Prince Charles shared a black-and-white photo taken at Archie's private christening that featured the Prince of Wales standing next to Harry, who was holding his son. The accompanying message stated, "Happy birthday to Archie, who turns two today." Prince William and Kate Middleton's accounts posted a family photo of the royals from Archie's christening service that was captioned, "Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today."

Wishing Archie Mountbatten-Windsor a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈 📸 Dominic Lipinski / PA Images pic.twitter.com/dLssyrVSor — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2021

Archie and his parents are currently living in Montecito, California, where Harry and Markle purchased a home in 2020. "To have outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs," Harry told Oprah Winfrey during a recent interview alongside Markle. "You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close."

Wishing Archie a very happy 2nd birthday today. 🎈🎂 📷 Chris Allerton pic.twitter.com/7XMXIKs1Qv — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) May 6, 2021

"The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides is something which I never was able to do when I was young," the Duke of Sussex added. "I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out, chatting: 'Palm tree?' House?'"

A source previously told PEOPLE that Harry and Markle are "extremely attentive parents." "Harry wants to give Archie the childhood he always wanted," the source said. "They spend a ton of time outside, and both Harry and Meghan love to play — all the private space is a dream for them."

Archie will soon become a big brother, as Markle is pregnant with a baby girl. "We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother," a spokesperson for the couple said in February. "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child." Markle and Harry revealed during their interview that they will be welcoming a daughter, and Harry told Winfrey, "To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?"