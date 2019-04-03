Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Merged Photos Show How Baby Sussex Will Look Like

Baby Sussex may not be making his or her royal public debut on the steps of St. Mary’s Lindo Wing, but fans are already getting a glimpse at what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s baby could look like.

In a very scientific process, Entertainment Tonight‘s “on-call composite artist” (also known as their “graphic guy” who is “the best and brightest in the biz”), combined baby photos of both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to provide a composite image of what their baby on the way could look like.

The combination, and potential actual roundabout first-look at the little prince or princess, reveals a little royal baby with Harry’s signature red hair, Markle’s nose, curly hair, and blue eyes.

This is not the first time that someone has speculated what baby Sussex will look like since Kensington Palace announced on Oct. 15 that the newly royal couple were expecting their first child together.

Just one day after the announcement, United States-based forensic artist Joe Mullins, who has 17 years of forensic work under his belt, set out on creating composite portraits of what the newest royal could look like.

If Markle were to give birth to a girl, Mullins predicted that the child would largely take after her mother, having the Duchess’ brown eyes and black hair.

Mullins predicted that should baby Sussex be a little prince, he would bear Prince Harry’s blue eyes and darker hair.

Ultimately, royal fans will have to wait until baby Sussex makes their way into the world later this month or sometime in early May. The little one, who will join older cousins Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis in the halls of Buckingham Palace, will likely be born away from the typical birthing suite at St. Mary’s Lindo Wing in Paddington, as it is believed that the royal couple have opted to welcome their little one at a hospital closer to their new home in Windsor.

The little royal, who may not bear a royal title like his father and cousins, who all have the official HRH name token, will fall seventh in line to the throne when they are born. Currently, Prince Charles is first in line to the throne, followed by his son, Prince William, and his three children with Kate Middleton: Prince George, the future heir, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. Baby Sussex’s father, Prince Harry, is currently sixth in line to the throne.