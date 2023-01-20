'Married at First Sight': See the First Photo of Vincent and Briana Morales' Baby

Married at First Sight doesn't have many successful and longstanding couples after Decision Day, but every few seasons, we find couples that make us believe in love. Season 12 Atlanta couple Vincent and Briana Morales are now parents. The beloved couple announced they were expecting their first child last summer. In a YouTube interview, they chronicled their pregnancy journey and revealed how they discovered they were expecting. Briana took two months off work from her engineering job for the couple to take some personal time with one another. During their vacation to the Dominican Republic, she noticed that she was sick and had weird cravings. Upon taking a pregnancy test when they returned home, she was shocked by the results. While they were not planning to start a family for another year or so, the pregnancy was a welcomed surprise.

Briana shared along the way that she suffered from fibroids, which according to Women's Health, are muscular tumors that grow in the wall of the uterus (womb). They can cause increased bleeding, pain, and fertility issues. Many women opt for surgery to have them removed, depending on how severe their fibroid issue is.

Briana and Vincent shared their pregnancy with their fans. Everything from photoshoots to their baby shower was documented online.

In an exclusive statement to PEOPLE, the couple announced the birth of their daughter. "Our little love is finally here! After a long-awaited almost 10 months, Aury Bella Morales graced us with her presence on 1/3/23, and we couldn't be more elated. She's even more beautiful than we could've ever imagined." On all of their social media accounts leading up to the pregnancy, they referred to their bundle of joy as Bella.

In a joint Instagram post, the new parents shared a photo of their daughter and explained the Spanish meaning behind her name, which pays homage to Vincent's Dominican heritage. "Aury Bella Morales (meaning Golden Beauty) made her debut on 01/03/2023 at 3:23PM!" they wrote.