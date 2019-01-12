‘Married at First Sight’ Star Jamie Otis Reveals Second Miscarriage

Married at First Sight star Jamie Otis revealed a devastating loss in her family.

The reality television personality shared via Instagram Friday that she miscarried at 10 weeks, just days after she and husband Doug Hehner announced they were expecting their second child.

In the post, Otis said she was “devastated” by the news her doctor shared during a recent appointment.

“We’ve had a ‘failed miscarriage.’ Our baby formed and there was an amniotic sac, but while the amniotic sac continued to grow the baby stopped at some point,” Otis wrote alongside a photo of herself and 16-month-old daughter Henley.

“We had three options,” she added. “1) Wait for my body to miscarry our baby naturally. 2) Go to the hospital and have a D&C. 3) Take medication to help my body miscarry quicker.”

After some consideration and thoughts, Otis decided to take the medicine route.

“I can’t thank you all enough for all the love, support, prayers, and encouragement you’ve sent us. You have no idea how much that has helped both [Doug hehner] & I. You guys are the most amazing community of women & men here on Instagram & social media and I hope you know how much we appreciate you all. We are so blessed to have such amazing Frans. We love you guys,” Jamie wrote.

“Spending the rest of the day in bed thanking God from the bottom.of.my.heart for our rainbow baby, @henleygracehehner Feeling so blessed to have her to hold while my heart aches!” She ended the post

The news comes a few months after Otis revealed a previous miscarriage.

“Sorry I’ve been MIA, this very bizarre positive pregnancy test then negative test then faint positive lines gave me hope that Gracie was going to become a big sis in 9 months, but the night before last I began having terrible contraction-like pains & spotting,” she began. “Then over the night full blown everything – if you know what I mean.”

“I’m a nurse so I had my suspicions, but my midwife confirmed I had a chemical pregnancy,” she continued.

A chemical pregnancy is “an early pregnancy loss that occurs shortly after implantation,” accounting for 50 to 75 percent of all miscarriages, according to Healthline.

Otis and Hehner married just seconds after they first met as part of the reality series Married at First Sight back in 2014. The couple also starred in their own spinoff series in December, titled Married at First Sight: Jamie and Doug Plus One.