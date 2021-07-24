Mandy Moore Achieves Mountain Climbing Goal on Second Attempt, and While Pumping Breastmilk

✖

Mandy Moore reached a huge milestone, and she did it while breastfeeding. The This Is Us star recently climbed to the summit of Mt. Baker in Washington with some friends, and she shared some words about the arduous trek on her Instagram account alongside some snaps documenting the journey.

"I have been hungry for some time in nature and my mind has been dreaming about mountains for this last year and half," Moore wrote. "I meditated on my adventures and perhaps it’s connection to birth a lot throughout my pregnancy (btw my experience was waaaaaayyyyy different than climbing a mountain lol) and was ready to jump at the chance to experience something fun with my fav fellow mama friends (Melissa and Adrienne)."

Moore revealed that the group initially planned to climb Mt. Ranier, but due to weather conditions, seasonal hazards, and high winds, they decided on Baker, which is the fifth highest peak in the Cascade Range. "This being my first 'technical' climb and not being as physically prepared as i would like, had me feeling a little uncertain about what to expect BUT I kept ruminating on what a privilege it is to move my body and how grateful I am for all it has done and continues to do for me," Moore wrote. "Wherever we got would be good enough for me."

Moore also shared snaps from the journey on her Story, "We made it. On the summit at 6:30 this am. More to come. Never been this tired. And I have an infant," Moore wrote on a selfie where she's giving a thumbs up while decked out in hiking gear. Moore also shared two selfies of herself using a breast pump during breaks. "New realities of adventuring," she captioned one. "And more pumping on the summit," she wrote about the other. Moore shares 5-month-old son Gus with husband Taylor Goldsmith.

Moore is an avid hiker, and she and Goldsmith climbed Mt. Kilimanjaro in 2018. "Ultimately reaching the threshold of the true summit was more emotional and overwhelming than I had thought possible," Moore wrote about the experience. "Kilimanjaro demands a lot from those who traverse her trails. You have no choice but to show up. And we did. There’s nothing more empowering than realizing that we are all capable of so much more than we give ourselves credit for."