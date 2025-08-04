Mama June Shannon Shows off Weight Loss in New Photo

Mama June Shannon is basking in the compliments after showing off her recent weight loss. She recently took to Instagram to share a slideshow of photos, including one showing off her slimmer figure in a pair of skinny jeans.

“Not all peaches and rainbows,” she captioned the post in part. Her weight loss has been a central storyline over the years on her We tv reality series, Mama June: From Hot to Not.

In 2016, she underwent weight loss surgery, which helped her get down to 195 pounds. Amid personal struggles, including the 2023 death of her daughter Anna, she struggled to keep the weight off.

In 2024, Mama June revealed she’d gained 130 pounds. To help her get back on track, she began taking weight loss injections.

In a chat with In Touch Weekly this year, the reality star said she’s no longer taking the shots and has managed to maintain a weight of 195 pounds. “I’m not on the shot. I haven’t been on the shot in quite a while,” she shared at the time. “I have maintained, like, the same weight loss since, like, October.”

She also said she’s been managing with lifestyle changes to her diet and exercise routine. “I tell you all the time, if you choose to go on the weight loss shot, it has so many benefits. Not just for weight loss, but for, like, people who have like PCOS, women’s issues, people who have inflammation, people who have other issues going on,” she said. “I haven’t took the shot since, like, December and [am] still maintaining and eating properly no matter where I’m at.”

Following Anna’s death in December 2023, Mama June was recently awarded full custody of Anna’s daughter. Following a lengthy and contentious court process, it was good news for the family after a rough time.