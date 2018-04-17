'Little People, Big World' Daughter-in-Law Tori Roloff Excites Fans Saying She’s Ready for Another Baby

Tori Roloff suggested that she might like to have another baby some time soon in a post on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

The Little People, Big World star posted a photo of herself with her one-year-old son, Jackson, and the baby of a friend. "Just the two best friends," Roloff wrote. "I could totally have a second kid," she added with a smirking emoji.

Roloff and her husband, Zach Roloff, have never particularly indicated whether or not they want more kids, and this might be one of the first major hints about their family planning.

While much of the Roloff family has been in turmoil recently, Roloff and Zach seem to be doing just fine. Just last summer, she wrote a heartfelt tribute to her husband on Instagram commemorating their anniversary.

"Two years ago today I said 'I do' to the man of my dreams," she wrote. "This last year has been amazing and heartbreaking all at the same timel and I am so thankful for the man who stood by my side. I am so lucky that my kids get to call you dad and even more blessed that I get to call you mine."

At the time, the post had many fans wondering if she might be pregnant with another baby, and her latest Instagram story has their hopes up yet again.

While Zach and Roloff may be planning to build their family up, Zach's parents have continued to adjust to life on their own. Recent promotional clips for the family's reality show featured Matt Roloff mulling over the possibility of selling the Roloff Farm in the wake of his and Amy's divorce.

"We've been talking a lot about the farm," Matt said in the latest teaser. "Trying to figure out how to keep it or not keep it."

While the attraction is popular and most likely lucrative, it seems to be a point of contention for the now-divorced couple. The same TV spot for their reality show features Matt and Amy arguing over the Matt's new girlfriend, Caryn, who is apparently getting to comfortable in the residence.

The Roloff parents are in an evolutionary state, both moving on to new relationships and new ventures, and many speculate that the farm might be an unwanted tie to their past. With all of their children grown up and moved out, Roloff Farms might be on its way out too.

"It's always going to be awkward," Matt said in the video. "I just want my own path away from the farm, away from Amy."

The farm's website includes an explanation in the "About" section, suggesting that Amy Roloff may never have wanted the farm in the first place.

"Amy would have been comfortable with a beautiful home they had found in the city," it reads, "but Matt was drawn to the rural life. 'He had a dream' — a big vision of what this property could be, their ideal home."