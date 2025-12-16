Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin’s Daughter Reveals ‘Painful’ Health Issue

Delilah Hamlin is speaking boldly about suffering from various illnesses over the years, which she says were initially a medical mystery. The singer and daughter of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna says that an endometriosis diagnosis went undiagnosed, and contributed to her having seizures and unbearable menstrual cycles.

She said it was only after she continued to advocate for her own health and speak with her gynecologists did she receive proper treatment and a diagnosis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Endometriosis is a chronic disease that occurs when “tissue similar to the tissue that normally lines the inside of your uterus — the endometrium — grows outside your uterus,” per Mayo Clinic. Several other celebrities, including actress Tia Mowry, have spoken about living with the condition.

“I had really painful periods,” Hamlin said on a recent episode of the She MD podcast. “And I saw so many different gynecologists, and no one mentioned endometriosis.”

She said it wasn’t until she learned of a peer’s diagnosis did she think something could be medically wrong. “The first time I had ever heard of it was when Halsey posted about it on her Instagram years ago, and then I never thought about it. I thought about PCOS and other things that gynecologists would bring up. But my cramps were so bad I was diagnosed with PMDD (Premenstrual Dysphoric Disorder).”

PMDD is defined as a severe, cyclical mood disorder causing intense irritability, depression, anxiety, and fatigue in the weeks before menstruation, significantly disrupting life. Treatments include lifestyle changes and some medications, including birth control.

Hamlin’s symptoms were so bad that it impacted her school life, with her missing more school days and classes than she would have liked. “I would have more frequent seizures during my period or before my period,” she said. “I would get really hot, and I would start convulsing.”

She became sober in 2021 to help ease the symptoms. “I got sober from alcohol because of the seizures. That was my main reason,” she shared. “I definitely struggled with substance abuse because I was having so much depression and anxiety,” she explained. “The panic attacks were so bad. No one’s figuring out the root cause of all these things.”

She underwent endometriosis surgery and removed endometrial implants, which relieved symptoms and seizures. “It feels good to know that it can be fixed,” she said. “I’m very grateful, but you do have to do a lot of research on your own.”

She also shared that has battled Lyme disease, Epstein-Barr virus, encephalitis and PANDAS (Pediatric Autoimmune Neuropsychiatric Disorders Associated with Streptococcal Infections).