How Kylie Jenner Is Working Hard to Be a ‘Young Hot Mom' After Giving Birth to Stormi

Kylie Jenner is already working to get back in shape after giving birth to her daughter Stormi almost two months ago.

"Kylie is already starting to work out," a source told PEOPLE Monday. "She's focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi."

The source added that the 20-year-old "wasn't the most comfortable while pregnant."

Since giving birth, the Kylie Cosmetics founder had been "super determined to get back to her pre-pregnancy body," the source continued.

"Kylie wants to be a really hot young mom and is making sure that happens," the source dished, adding that as Jenner gets further along in her mommy transformation, she will be "flaunting her progress more and more."

Jenner has already taken to social media several times to show off her post-baby body, showing how far she's come already since giving birth on Feb. 1.

Sharing a throwback photo of herself in a tiny bikini on Sunday, the Life of Kylie star revealed she was using the pic as fitspiration.

"Summer goals," the new mom captioned the shot.

Jenner appears to also be following in the footsteps of her sister Kim Kardashian, who also used a throwback photo of herself as inspiration following the birth of her son Saint, now 2.

Sharing a photo of herself at the gym in 2016, Kardashian pointed out that she had a naked photo of herself hanging on her wall. Circling the image, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member wrote, "I miss you," underneath the nude snap.

Slightly before sharing the throwback, Jenner showed off what she's accomplished in the gym already since giving birth 7 weeks ago, giving fans a look at her trim waistline on Snapchat.

Earlier this month, the makeup mogul shared a number of pictures of herself wearing a sports bra and showing off her body before sharing that she was back to waist training, which she first started in 2015, in order to get her pregnancy "snapback" in gear.

While bouncing back in the gym, Jenner has also been getting used to being a mom.

"It's just a whole new experience. It's something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go," Jenner's best friend Jordyn Woods recently told PEOPLE. "I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child."

Photo credit: Instagram / @Kylie Jenner