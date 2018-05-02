Kylie Jenner Reveals How She Named Baby Stormi

Kylie Jenner is finally revealing the thought process behind naming her little girl Stormi.

In a Q&A conducted by sister Kim Kardashian for Evening Standard Magazine, Jenner, who welcomed her daughter alongside rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1, opened up about motherhood, and where she and Scott came up with such a unique name for their child.

The two had first thought about naming the baby “Storm,” and while Jenner didn’t recall how exactly it came up, the idea quickly stuck.

“Her dad insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me,” she said of the unusual choice. “And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm — I didn’t feel like that was her name. So, then it became Stormi. And it just stuck. There were a lot of other names that I might have even liked better, but I feel like Stormi picked her own name, like it was just her name.”

During the interview, Jenner shared that her biggest hope for baby Stormi is that she grows into a “strong and independent and confident” woman. She also opened up about how special it was to be expecting at the same time as sisters Kim and Khloé Kardashian, who recently welcomed daughters Chicago and True in January and April, respectively.

“Recently you have become closer to all the sisters, especially me and Khloé, because we were all expecting at the same time,” Kardashian noted. “Our daughters are two weeks apart, so that’s really cute, and they’re like best friends.”

“They hang out all the time,” added Jenner. “It’s crazy how fast they grow, because [Kim’s daughter] Chi is just, like, two weeks older, but you can tell she’s a little bit more advanced. And then, right when Stormi hits two weeks, she’s doing the same things Chi was doing, and they’re like … it’s just crazy to see them grow up together.”

“It was so much fun [being pregnant at the same time as Khloé],” Jenner continued. “We would experience everything together. I was a little ahead of her, so we were both doing it for the first time and I would warn her of things that happened … the amazing things that are going on, and feeling the baby for the first time. We would talk on a daily basis about everything.”

And while plenty of moms have a tough time adjusting to the demanding job of caring for a baby, Jenner said she’s been relishing every moment.

“It’s just been so amazing, and so much fun,” she said. “I’m learning so much more about myself and life, and it’s been such a great experience. Of course, there’s hard times and stuff … even in the beginning, just not sleeping, the nights, like, baby blues … and all the ups and downs.”

“And, it was so hard to leave this morning,” she added. “I’m like, ‘I’ll be right back, I’m so sorry, I have to leave!’ and she doesn’t even know what’s going on. I think about her all the time, anywhere I am. I can’t wait till she can come everywhere with me, because right when she’s old enough I’ll bring her everywhere.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner