Kylie Jenner Unveils Never-Before-Seen Footage of Stormi’s Birth

Kylie Jenner shared brand new footage of her and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi Webster’s birth this week as part of promotion for Scott’s new documentary on Netflix. Jenner shared a few adorable clips in the hospital room from Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, which debuted on the streaming service this week.

Jenner, 22, shared a few videos to her Instagram Story on Tuesday, captioning them “best day of my life.” In one clip, Scott looks anxious while sitting next to Jenner’s hospital bed and holding her hand. Another shot shows Jenner cuddling up with a swaddled and sleeping Stormi. Scott is also shown cradling the newborn.

One clip shows Scott on the phone telling his friend that Stormi would only stop crying when he or Jenner held her.

“She was crying hard as f—,” he said before adding that others tried to calm her down. “As soon as I walked over there, she stopped crying. As soon as I walked away, started crying. They handed her to Kylie, stopped crying.”

Jenner and Scott welcomed Stormi on Feb. 1, 2018, revealing her arrival a few days later in an announcement that was actually the first confirmation that Jenner was even pregnant. Since then, Jenner and Scott have frequently shared updates of little Stormi, who is now 18 months old.

On Tuesday, Stormi made her first-ever red carpet debut at the premiere of Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly with her famous parents. The 1-year-old was dressed in a camouflage outfit and white sneakers, looking a bit confused by all the cameras as her mom held her on the red carpet.

Look Mom I Can Fly chronicles Scott’s life from his childhood to the journey of his music career and offers footage of notable moments from his life, including Stormi’s birth.

Scott and Jenner have been together since early 2017. Fans constantly speculate that the parents are expecting another child together, although a source recently told PEOPLE that while the duo does want to expand their family, no one is sure when it will happen.

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the source said. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

Scott and Jenner often refer to each other as husband and wife, but it seems the couple isn’t legally married just yet, though Scott told Rolling Stone for the magazine’s December 2018 cover story that he is planning on popping the question at some point.

“We’ll get married soon,” he said. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

