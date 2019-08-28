Kylie Jenner’s Baby Stormi Makes Red Carpet Debut Alongside Dad Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott‘s daughter Stormi officially made her red carpet debut on Tuesday night when she and her famous parent stepped out to attend the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly.

The 1-year-old was dressed in a camouflage outfit and white sneakers, looking a little confused by all the cameras as her mom held her on the red carpet. Jenner opted for a white dress and heels styled with a sleek ponytail while Scott chose a brown satin suit and a black shirt, planting a kiss on his daughter’s cheek as the trio posed for photos together.

The documentary chronicles Scott’s life from his childhood to the journey of his career and offers footage of notable moments in the rapper’s life including Stormi’s birth. A trailer for the film also features clips of Scott as a child and his Super Bowl halftime performance.

Scott and Jenner have been together since early 2017, with the couple having welcomed Stormi in February 2018. Fans have constantly speculated that the two will soon welcome another child together, but a source recently told PEOPLE that while the duo does want to expand their family, no one is sure when it will happen.

“Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying,” the source said. “Kylie loves being a mom and can’t wait to give Stormi a sibling.”

Fans also began speculating that the couple’s recent trip to Italy with friends and family was a getaway to celebrate a secret marriage along with Jenner’s 22nd birthday, but another insider told PEOPLE that the vacation was merely a lavish birthday celebration.

“It’s not Kylie’s wedding and she is only flying to Italy to celebrate her birthday,” the insider shared. “She had a big, successful year and she wanted to treat herself, her family and friends to the best party.”

Scott and Jenner often refer to each other as husband and wife, but it seems the couple isn’t legally married just yet, though Scott told Rolling Stone for the magazine’s December 2018 cover story that he is planning on popping the question at some point.

“We’ll get married soon,” he said. “I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Jon Kopaloff