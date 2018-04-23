Makeup-Free Kylie Jenner Shares New Photos of Bonding With Stormi

Kylie Jenner is spending some serious mother-daughter time with 11-week-old daughter Stormi!

The new mom, 20, shared a number of new videos and photos of her baby girl on Instagram Story and Snapchat Monday from her home in Calabasas. “Our hair both a mess but 😍 😝,” Jenner, who was sporting an oversized white sweatshirt captioned a makeup-free selfie of herself as she held Stormi to her chest.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality also zoomed in on her skin in another video, in which she showed off her freckles and long eyelashes.

“She has the prettiest little hands,” Jenner also captioned a photo of Stormi’s hand and her cherry print little clothes.

In addition, Jenner gave fans a glimpse of what her Monday looked like, sharing footage of her backyard and moments with Italian Greyhounds, Norman and Bambi.

The same day, the Life of Kylie star showed off her post-baby body in a mirror selfie, during which she lifted up her white sweater to show off her midriff and black leggings.

Earlier this month, Jenner said she still has post-baby weight to lose after giving birth to daughter Stormi with rapper boyfriend Travis Scott on Feb. 1.

“I need to lose 20 pounds but this just looks too good!” she said in a Snapchat video that showed someone serving her a tray of rolls. In March, Jenner revealed that she gained about 40 lbs. during pregnancy during a Q&A session with her Twitter followers.

Sources previously told PEOPLE that Jenner is already working to get back to her pre-pregnancy body because she wants to be a “really hot young mom.”

“Kylie is already starting to work out,” the insider said.”She’s focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi,” adding that the 20-year-old “wasn’t the most comfortable while pregnant.”

“Kylie wants to be a really hot young mom and is making sure that happens,” the source dished, adding that as Jenner gets further along in her mommy transformation, she will be “flaunting her progress more and more.”

While bouncing back in the gym, Jenner has also been getting used to being a mom.

“It’s just a whole new experience. It’s something you never have gone through, but you figure it out as you go,” Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods also told the publication. “I think that it takes a really strong woman to carry a child.”

