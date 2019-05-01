Kylie Jenner Reveals If She Wants Baby No. 2 to Be a Girl or Boy

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might not be expecting their second child just yet, but the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star already is thinking of the future.

Tuesday, Jenner took to Instagram with a sweet tribute to the father of 1-year-old daughter Stormi on his 28th birthday, sharing photos of their little family with a heartfelt caption.

“Watching you evolve into the partner, friend, son, and father you are today has been so fulfilling,” she captioned the gallery. “My real life bestie [and] hubby all wrapped into one. I love you and I’m so so proud of you. happy happy birthday.”

She added as a flirty afternote, “Let’s f— around and have another baby,” to which the rapper responded, “I love u mama/Wifey. We shall rage 4ever.”

While sister Kim Kardashian commented, “OMG these are the cutest pics ever!!!! Happy Birthday Travis!!!” friend Heather Sanders was clearly focusing on Jenner’s comment about adding another little one to their family.

“Happy birthday Travis..I love you guys.. Perfect lil family now give stormi a brother,” she wrote.

But it’s clear the Kylie Cosmetics founder was thinking pink, replying quickly, “sister!!!!”

Jenner and Scott haven’t revealed their timeline for trying for baby number two, saying in a recent interview with Interview Germany, “I do want more kids but I do not have any plans in the near future to have children right now.”

Motherhood clearly suits 21-year-old Jenner, who when asked about becoming a mother so young, replied, “I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready, but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child.”

She added, “She really comes before me, so that is a lot to take in at a young age, but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better. The way that I look at things is a lot more positive, and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her.”

