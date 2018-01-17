Kylie Jenner Gives Kim Kardashian Heart-Shaped Roses for New Baby

Kylie Jenner sent big sister Kim Kardashian some love and congratulations on her new baby daughter in the form a beautiful heart-shaped bouquet of roses.

Kardashian shared a photo of the flowers on her Instagram account in the stories thread.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old announced the arrival of her new daughter by tweeting out, “She’s here.”

Kardashian’s sister Khloe Kardashian joined the multitude of people sending them love on their new addition. After Kardashian sent out her announcement, Khloe retweeted her and added six double-heart emojis.

In another new social media post, Kardashian shared a photo of herself sporting a pair of shorts, top and an oversized hoodie.

Rather than posting a lengthy caption with the photo, the business mogul opted for simplicity, adding only a hash tag for “mom of three.”

Both Jenner and her older sister Khloe are also expected to become new moms in 2018, which will make three of the families in the Kardashian/Jenner clan who are welcoming babies in the same year.

Recent episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Khloe reveal to her family that she was pregnant, to which her mom Kris Jenner was “ecstatically surprised.”

“Hearing this news is the most special thing I think anyone can ever tell me. I’m ecstatically surprised,” Kris said during the episode.

“I always thought that maybe Khloe would be one of those women who didn’t have kids and I struggled with that. It made me really sad because there was no one that was born to do this more than Khloe,” she added.

Khloe might be more than six months pregnant, but she hasn’t let that stop her from showing off some epic dance moves.

The youngest Kardashian sister recently jumped in with a flashmob at an outdoor mall that she and Kourtney reportedly set-up as a surprise for sister Kim.

Not only did the very pregnant reality star join in, she did it in high heels and totally nailed all the dance moves. There were cameras there to catch the whole things professionally, so its rumored that this was for Keeping up With the Kardashians filming.