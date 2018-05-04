Kylie Jenner Fans Concoct Wild Theory Her Bodyguard Is Stormi’s Father

Ask one Kylie Jenner fan who they think her daughter’s father is and they’ll say Jenner’s boyfriend, Travis Scott. Another might say Jenner’s ex, Tyga — but now some fans are dipping into a conspiracy theory that Jenner’s bodyguard might be Stormi’s dad.

After seeing a photo of her security guard Tim Chung, fans began to compare his features to Stormi’s.

“So y’all are going to tell me I’m the only one who sees something odd about Kylie’s baby and her bodyguard? Ok…” one person captioned a photo of the baby, Chung and Scott.

So y’all are going to tell me I’m the only one who sees something odd about Kylie’s baby and her bodyguard? Ok… pic.twitter.com/kRmmyCa2Ms — 하눌 (@AleAlatorre97) May 2, 2018

“I’ve never been more convinced by a theory!! Kylie Jenner’s baby. Is the [bodyguard’s] baby. Kris is up to something!” someone else tweeted.

I’ve never been more convinced by a theory!!

Kylie Jenner’s baby.

Is the bodyguards baby.

Kris is up to something! 😂 pic.twitter.com/7bk6Qb510Z — Jazzybum (@Jazzybumblee) May 3, 2018

“Kylie Jenner’s baby is her bodyguard’s. [Change] my mind,” another person wrote.

Kylie Jenner’s baby is her bodyguard’s, change my mind. pic.twitter.com/Gkea1q7jFn — mckauley delonjay (@mckooley) May 2, 2018

Unless Jenner lied on Stormi’s birth certificate, which clearly lists Scott (under his given name, Jacques Webster) as Stormi’s father, it seems as if the bodyguard theory is just that.

Fans might be inclined to believe a conspiracy theory over a document given how secretive Jenner was about her pregnancy, not even announcing she was expecting until after she’d had the baby. But if she’s really taken the “lie” this far, it would mean that she’s gone to some pretty extreme efforts; she and Scott have been spotted together multiple times since Stormi’s birth, and the 20-year-old makeup mogul has even posed with him on her highly valued social media channels.

Earlier this week, Jenner and Scott embarked on a vacation to Turks and Caicos with their daughter. Jenner shared a photo of the two parents enfolded in a sun-soaked embrace on the beach, Scott’s face hidden behind Jenner’s as she gave a soft smile and closed her eyes.

The Turks and Caicos trip was to continue Scott’s 26th birthday celebrations after Jenner rented out Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles on April 30. The couple was joined at the amusement park by friends and family including Jenner’s sisters Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, along with Kim’s husband Kanye West.

“Rented out six flags for baby’s birthday,” Jenner wrote on a video on her Instagram Story. “They’ve never been.”

Since then, she’s been sharing beachside photos of herself, Scott and Stormi. In one photo, Jenner wears a white mesh ensemble, keeping her hair and makeup natural as she holds onto baby Stormi, the infant also dressed in white.

Fans have wondered if Scott will pop the question to Jenner anytime soon, having seen her wearing different diamond rings on her ring finger from time to time.