Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Cheers Travis Scott on During Madison Square Garden Concert

At 9 months old, Stormi Webster is already a Travis Scott superfan.

The Astroworld rapper shared a video of his and Kylie Jenner‘s daughter excitedly watching his concert at Madison Square Garden on a monitor. The baby smiled and laughed with delight watching her dad’s performance, even seeming to dance along to the beat.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED,” Scott captioned the sweet post late Tuesday night.

View this post on Instagram MSG ALL RAGERS INCLUDED. A post shared by flame (@travisscott) on Nov 27, 2018 at 8:34pm PST

Jenner, who also attended the concert and likely took the video of baby Stormi, commented with two crying emojis and a heart-eyes emoji.

“She’s the best rager,” wrote Jenner’s best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Even hip-hop icon Busta Rhymes felt the love. “Incredible show tonight King. Love to see the babies enjoy their Father’s work,” he wrote.

Others agreed, leaving similar sentiments in the comments section.

“This is literally the cutest thing I’ve ever seen,” one fan wrote.

“Lol her energy is so real,” another said.

“She’s obsessed with her dad and I’m crying right now,” one person said.

Jenner documented the night on her own Instagram account, donning an Astroworld T-shirt and bright red pants for the exciting night. She showed off her look on Instagram and sparked even more engagement and marriage rumors by captioning the post, “The look ya give when ur hubby is performing at madison square garden tonight.”

The casual “hubby” drop came a few weeks after Scott called Jenner his “beautiful wife” during a shout-out at a Houston, Texas concert. In October, Jenner shared an Instagram photo of Scott’s Saturday Night Live performance and captioned it “hubby.” And in August, Scott referred to Jenner as his “wifey” when wishing her a happy birthday.

Those jumping to the conclusion that the two parents have tied the knot shouldn’t believe it just yet; a source told Entertainment Tonight that the nicknames are just a “term of endearment” — although the couple may have marriage on the mind.

“Kylie and Travis have been inseparable lately, and their love for Stormi just seems to bring them closer every day,” a source told ET at the time.

The two have been dating for over a year, having first been spotted together at Coachella in April 2017 following Jenner’s on-off relationship with rapper Tyga.

They announced the arrival of Stormi in February 2018 after keeping the (widely speculated and reported) pregnancy a secret. Jenner has said that while she’s not ready yet for baby number two, she will be one day, and is hoping for another girl.