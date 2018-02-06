Kris Jenner Refuses to Confirm Butterfly as Name of Kylie’s Baby

Kris Jenner refuses to confirm the rumors surrounding Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s new baby girl’s name.

“I’m not talking names tonight! I’ll let Kylie tell you about what her name is,” Kris told E! News on Monday night.

Fans have been speculating that Kylie Jenner named her daughter Mariposa, or Posie for short, after seeing multiple butterfly references in Jenner’s birth announcement video and making other butterfly connections to Jenner’s cosmetics line and Scott’s music.

In addition, fans think Kris may have secretly revealed the baby’s name on Instagram when Grandma Jenner posted a photo of the Kylie Cosmetics founder’s new limited edition lip kits, just hours after her youngest daughter gave birth to a baby girl on Feb. 1.

“So cute! One of my favorite @kyliecosmetics shades!!” Kris captioned a photo of the lip trio packages. “Pose K is launching as a limited edition trio set to celebrate the second anniversary! Feb 5 on KylieCosmetics.”

Fans were swift to pick up what they believed to be a major hint at Kylie’s daughter’s name, suggesting that the relaunch of “Posie K” is more than an anniversary celebration.

“TRIO BC HER NAME IS POSIE AND TRAV KY AND POSIE MAKES A TRIO,” one excited fan theorized. Another added, “Funny how everything is all about Posie K when its anniversary is Feb 1st, and baby born on Feb 1st?? Koincidence???? I think not.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager has a habit of teasing — and throwing fans off track — when it comes to big news about her daughters, but fans have pieced together more suggesting evidence that this one is a valid hint.

Posie, sleuthing fans insist, could be short for Mariposa, which is the Spanish translation of “butterfly.” And while it could be a vast scheme to keep fans occupied with false theories, butterflies have remained a recurring theme throughout Kylie’s pregnancy.

Butterfly has been a dominant theory for the name of Kylie and rapper boyfriend Scott’s little one based on a series of convincing evidence. Her nursery is covered in butterflies, Scott gifted Kylie a $60,000 butterfly necklace to complement her “Baby Girl” chain and she donned a pink butterfly ring on Instagram during her low-key pregnancy. The couple also got matching butterfly tattoos last year and Scott has a song called “Butterfly Effect.”

Kris told PEOPLE on Monday that Kylie is easily settling into her new role as a mother.

“She’s amazing. An amazing mom,” Kris said.

“I was bawling!” Kris said of Kylie’s 11-minute birth announcement video footage. “I was crying so hard, especially at the end. And I still cried.”

The momager added that she is thrilled that the family is expanding.

“It’s a whole ‘nother dimension of love and family, and feeling so lucky to be where we are today. It’s really an exciting time,” she said.

Kylie’s daughter marks Kris’ eighth grandchild, with another on the way when daughter Khloé Kardashian gives birth. Of the group growing up together, Kris said, “That’s what makes it so fun.”

“Any mom just wants her family to be happy, healthy, peaceful, joyful and that’s my joy,” the 62-year-old added. “They’re my heart!”