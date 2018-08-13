Kristen Bell Hilariously Documents Emotional Breakdown at Daughter’s Pre-School Graduation

Kristen Bell spent part of her weekend crying at her daughter’s preschool graduation ceremony — but she found a way to laugh at herself.

The Like Father star shared photos and videos to her Instagram Story of herself tearing up as she watched her and Dax Shepard‘s eldest daughter, Lincoln, sing “I’ve Got Peace Like a River” with her classmates.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Dont worry guys, I’m having a GREAT time at preschool graduation,” Bell captioned one of the photos. “I’m not a mess or anything.”

The 38-year-old then shared a photo of herself with actual tears slipping from her eyes. “Ok I was lying before,” she wrote. “Please send help.”

While Bell and Shepard are mostly private about their kids and family life, Bell mentioned earlier this summer that Lincoln would be starting kindergarten soon.

“[Lincoln] will be starting kindergarten in a month. My first time!” Bell told E! News. “I feel great. I mean, it has nothing to do with me, I’m just sort of here for her and I’ve shown her the school…they have like play dates during the summer where the kids can actually meet each other, so the environment is slightly more familiar and I have just told her, ‘It’s gonna be a new school and it’s your school,’ to give her a sense of ownership, and just be there for whatever she needs.”

In addition to Lincoln, 5, Bell and Shepard also share daughter Delta, 3. On Delta’s third birthday in December, Bell posted a candid throwback photo showing off her bare pregnant belly when she was in labor with Delta — and 47 pounds heavier.

“Three years ago today. 47lbs heavier. Getting through painful contractions with backrubs and breathing,” she wrote alongside the photo of herself sitting atop an exercise ball. “Occasionally swinging from the IV pole to try and feel sexy and open up my hips. After 36 hours of labor I met a girl i love more than all the molecules in all the world. Happy birthday, Delta. Love, mom,”

Bell opened up about another candid moment with her kids while on The Talk in November 2017, telling her co-hosts that her and Shepard’s kids have walked in on them during sex.

“Oh, they’ve walked in on us having sex,” Bell said. “That’s how they were made, it’s OK!”

She added, “We didn’t, like, continue… we sort of just went like, ‘Hey, what’s up? What do you need? What do you need?’… And then we just said, ‘Mommy and Daddy are just going to take a nap for a couple more minutes.’”

Later, Shepard clarified on Jimmy Kimmel Live! that the situation wasn’t as drastic as some may think.

“Okay, they didn’t walk in while I was, like, pounding mom,” Shepard said. “We put on the TV in the living room — we’re bad parents — and then we stole away for a minute, afternoon delight, but we were just under the sheets and they walked in. It was more just explaining why we’re taking, like, a nap in the afternoon while they were loose.”

The Scrubs alum said it wasn’t “full coitus interrupts.”

“Suffice it to say, I wouldn’t have gotten out of bed at that moment. That would’ve been a strange nap I was taking,” he told Kimmel.