Kim Kardashian’s Surrogate In Labor With Baby Boy

Baby number four is almost here for Kim Kardashian and Kanye West!

Thursday, Kourtney Kardashian, surprised mom Kris Jenner on The Ellen DeGeneres Show by bringing six of her grandchildren on stage, reports PEOPLE, including Kourtney’s kids Mason, Penelope and Reign and Kim’s children North, Saint and Chicago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“So, my mom doesn’t even know this, but Kim’s surrogate went into labor, so she’s at the hospital,” Kourtney said, prompting a, “What! What are we doing here?” from her mom.

“Did anyone else know this,” DeGeneres asked Kourtney, who admitted “No!”

She added that Kim was actually supposed to be the bearer of Kris’ surprise, but had to rush to the hospital to be there for the couple’s gestational surrogate

“For how long?” Kris asked.

“And nobody knows, so everyone in the audience don’t tell,” Kourtney added.

Kim confirmed that she and her husband would be welcoming a fourth baby into their family in January, once again through the use of a gestational surrogate due to complications during her previous pregnancies.

Talking to Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show soon after announcing the news, the KKW Beauty mogul explained she hoped a fourth child would have a calming effect on her household.

“I was kind of stressing, my house is so full, but I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents,” she said, adding that she hoped things would be more balanced workload-wise between her husband and her. “I feel like four is going to be really even though. Because now it’s me with two, like always, and Kanye just has one. So he’s like still living his life.”

On Met Gala Monday, rumors flew that the couple’s surrogate was in labor right leading up to the major event, which the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shut down quickly.

“Wait just saw news our baby boy came but that’s not true! It’s Met Monday, I’m in NYC. I would be at the hospital lol,” she tweeted Monday afternoon, hours before she appeared on the red carpet.

We can’t wait to meet the newest Kardashian-West baby!

Photo credit: Getty / Roy Rochlin