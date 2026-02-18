Kim Kardashian Shares Rare Selfies With Son Psalm

Kim Kardashian has a special relationship with all four of her children. While she’s mainly the most public with her eldest daughter North, 12, she recently shared photos of herself laying in bed with her youngest son Psalm.

In her Feb. 17 Instagram post, Kim, 45, shared three photos of her and Psalm, 6, making silly faces together. She shares her four children with ex-husband, Kanye West.

In the photos, Kardashian and Psalm pose with duck faces, then a horrified expression and sticking their tongues out towards the camera. “Mornings with Psalm,” she captioned the pictures. Kardashian has been open about loving sharing her large bed with all four of her kids.

Psalm is probably the most shy of Kardashian’s children. But she opened up about his sweet personality when she shared that he will appear in his first voiceover role for Angry Birds 3, which will be released later this year.

“He has the cutest voice,” she said on The Kardashians last November. “I feel like people don’t really know Psalm, but he is the smartest, silliest little boy. He is a total go with the flow kid. He never says no or goes against anything. He is a dream child and is the most independent. He loves to dance and he would never have a tantrum.”

Kim has taken on the momager role with her kids, juggling her own very busy business mogul and acting career life, mixed with finishing law school and her activism. She recently filed trademarks for what appears to be a fashion brand for North for clothing, shoes, accessories, and more. North has also appeared in music alongside her father, and acted in The Lion King at the Hollywood Bowl. Kim schedules her own work around her children’s busy schedules.