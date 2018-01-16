Fans Still Convinced Kylie Jenner Is Kim Kardashian’s Baby Surrogate

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West welcomed their third child Monday, and fans are still convinced Kylie Jenner secretly acted as her half-sister’s surrogate.

Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child, though the once-social butterfly has kept a low-profile since the news broke in September. Reports on Friday suggested the youngest KarJenner sister was going into an early labor after someone claimed to have spotted the mom-to-be at Cedars-Sinai in Los Angeles, the center at which the other Kardashian sisters have given birth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Despite the frenzy created by the news, those claims were quickly shot down as false.

Fans have long believed Jenner may be Kardashian’s “private” surrogate following her Kardashian’s previous high-risk pregnancies, but the eerie timing of labor reports and the baby’s birth have some people unequivocally convinced.

Kylie Jenner was trending a few days ago of “rumored” birth. Kim Kardashian & Kayne West have a baby girl now. Quiescence? ….OH HELL NO.#KimKardashian #KanyeWest #Baby pic.twitter.com/tOrcAJMywE — Samantha Rosé (@LeighRoseA) January 16, 2018

So Kylie Jenner has jus birthed out a baby and Kim and Kanye gonna say it’s their daughter who was carried by a surrogate 🤔 — champagne mami (@jhansyy) January 16, 2018

Plot twist Kylie was Kim and Kanye surrogate. pic.twitter.com/pL1FPjDHpi — Khadija👸🏿 (@KayDeeMil) January 16, 2018

I can’t believe Kylie just had a baby xx pic.twitter.com/8HUVxVIUDU — Ronan (@osronan) January 16, 2018

When everyone rumors Kylie is in labor and then suddenly Kim’s baby is born #KimKardashian #KylieJenner #KUWTK pic.twitter.com/QQuFyjPtXt — Richelle Woodley (@chellied25) January 16, 2018

Congrats kim and kylie — ®️ (@thelifeofmariee) January 16, 2018

So is Kylie allowed out now? https://t.co/K841UhaXmn — Kyle (@kyler413) January 16, 2018

Other followers added to the theory by noting that despite Kardashian’s previous pregnancies being documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the mom did not plan to allow cameras into the delivery room or around the surrogate. The surrogate was also not invited to the baby shower in November, though Jenner was in attendance.

Around the time Jenner’s pregnancy was reported, news surfaced that Kardashian and West had finally found the “perfect” surrogate mother.

“The entire family is over the moon. Kim had been looking for a surrogate for months until recently when she found the perfect candidate,” a source told People of the expanding family.

Kardashian revealed the news Tuesday that she and West welcomed their third child, penning a letter to fans on her website. “She’s here!” the mom of three wrote on the site and social media; the couple are already parents to daughter North, 4, and son Saint, 2.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the post read. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

While fans wait to see whether Jenner will follow up with her own birth announcement in February, sister Khloe Kardashian confirmed she is expecting her first child, a boy, in March.