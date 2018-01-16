JWoww Tweets Congratulations to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

Twitter erupted with congratulations on Tuesday when Kim Kardashian confirmed that she and husband Kanye West welcomed a healthy baby girl via their surrogate on Monday. One celebrity adding her well-wishes to the list was Jersey Shore‘s JWoww.

Officially a family of 5! https://t.co/wGvEqnl5aU — JWOWW (@JENNIWOWW) January 16, 2018

“Officially a family of 5!” the reality star wrote with a link to an article about the birth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenni “JWoww” Farley and husband Roger Mathews are parents to 3-year-old daughter Meilani Alexandra Mathews and 1-year-old son Greyson Valor Mathews.

Kardashian confirmed the birth on her website in a post titled “She’s here!”

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” Kardashian wrote. “We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care. North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

She also wrote that the baby girl was born at 12:47 a.m. on Jan. 15.

The baby girl’s name still remains unknown. However, on a November appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kardashian gave some hints toward what to expect.

“It’s so hard [to choose a name],” she told DeGeneres. “I do like different names, but short, easy to spell, one syllable. That’s kind of my vibe.”

Kardashian and West are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

The power couple hired a surrogate to have their third child because during both of her pregnancies, Kardashian suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta remains attached to the wall of the uterus, which could cause serious complications during childbirth.

Kardashian also suffered from preeclampsia during her pregnancy with 4-year-old North and was forced to deliver nearly six weeks early.

As for JWoww, she’s busy promoting the new reboot season of Jersey Shore. Most recently, she hoped that Sammi “Sweetheart” Giancola would change her mind about not participating and join the cast.

“In my head, in my dreams of dreams, I really hope that [Sammi] pops in,” JWoww told Us Weekly. “Yeah, it’s gonna be different. I wish she would be on it but I understand why she’s not going to be on it.”

Previous reports indicated that Giancola did not want to return to the show in order to avoid drama with her ex and Jersey Shore co-star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, a fact JWoww acknowledged when asked whether Giancola’s absence was due to Ortiz-Magro or because she wanted to stay out of the spotlight.

“Both, honestly, I’m thinking both,” she said. “She might be ready to start a family and get married, have babies. I don’t know. She’s just on to the next chapter in her life. I’m still in shock thinking that the show is coming back too. We never expected this … I respect her decision. We all respect her decision. It is what it is. In my head, I still have hope.”