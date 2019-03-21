Kim Kardashian Teases Family’s Christmas Card With Photo of Saint West

Kim Kardashian revels in holiday traditions like her annual family Christmas card, and this year, she coordinated the entire Kardashian/Jenner card — so it’s no surprise she’s excited about the family’s holiday photo.

25 DAYS OF CHRISTMAS BY @EliLinnetz pic.twitter.com/jPAJNyj6C0 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 1, 2017

The 37-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Twitter to share the first of her 25 Days of Christmas photo series, featuring her and husband Kanye West‘s 23-month-old son, Saint.

Saint looks over his shoulder adorably as he’s surrounded by a pile of brown packages in the pic. The nearly 2-year-old wears nothing but cuffed jeans in the shot, which also shows the edge of a massive Christmas tree.

Kardashian’s tweet suggests that the family will wait until the countdown is over on Christmas Day to share the full shot.

“[I organized the Christmas card this year] and I’ll never do it again. Just to wrangle ever single family member was so exhausting. I thought it would be really easy. It was really tough. But it’ll be a good one this year, I think our best yet,” Kim told ET last month, revealing that there was “major drama” while shooting the card with everyone including her grandma, MJ, the day before.

“It definitely gave me a little bit of anxiety with all the kids running around just thinking, ‘Holy s–t. How am I going to do three kids?’ I’m really freaking out,” she admitted. “It was kind of a freak-out moment for me.”

Kardashian and West are expecting their third child via surrogacy, while Kardashian’s sisters, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are also reportedly pregnant.