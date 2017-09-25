Kim Kardashian Was ‘Certain’ She Miscarried While Pregnant With North

During a special 10-year anniversary episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Kim Kardashian opened up about her difficult journey when she was pregnant with daughter North, including a scary moment when she thought she had miscarried.

She revealed that when she learned she was pregnant, she and sister Kourtney were in Florida filming their spin-off Kourtney and Kim Take Miami. At the time, she and then-boyfriend Kanye West weren’t even considering children yet.

“I don’t even think we thought of kids. Khloe and I had gone to a fertility doctor, and they said they [thought] it would be really hard for me, so I was about to freeze me eggs,” Kardashian said.

“And then I randomly got pregnant.”

The 36-year-old recounts that the joy of her unexpected pregnancy was initially more of a panic, and she frantically called West to relay the news.

“I remember calling him and he thought a family member had died because I was so hysterical. I thought my life was over, [because] I was pregnant. It was so hard for me,” Kardashian said. “Obviously it’s the best thing that ever happened to me.”

She kept the pregnancy news a secret while filming in Florida, despite suffering painful stomach aches and various complications.

“It was just a few weeks in, and I was so scared. I mean, at one point I thought I had a miscarriage. I was pretty certain about it,” Kardashian said. “I didn’t know what was going on. So I flew all the way home on Thanksgiving and the doctor told me, ‘There’s no heartbeat, you had a miscarriage. Let’s get through it.’”

The next morning, Kardashian got a call from the doctor telling her to come back in.

“I went in that morning and he’s like, ‘There’s a heartbeat. You didn’t have a miscarriage!’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is a sign,’” she said. “It was such an emotional Thanksgiving.”

Kardashian now shares two children, 4-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint, with husband West. While the couple initially did not want their kids to be on KUWTK, Kardashian says they’ve changed their mind about the exposure.

“At first we were like, ‘Our kids will never be on!’ I said that. ‘No my daughter is never going to be on,’” she shared. “But she’s like, always around me, and she’s so cute, so I’m like, ‘I just want people to see a little bit!’”

“It’s never a story revolving [around] them or about them, or anything too personal,” she added.

Although the famous couple hasn’t confirmed any news, there have been reports that Kardashian and West are expecting another child via surrogate this January.

Another exciting pregnancy may be in sight for the family; although not yet confirmed by Jenner, reports have surfaced that the 20-year-old cosmetics empress and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting their first child.

Despite Perez Hilton saying that Jenner could “get an abortion,” and the internet shaming her for not taking birth control, sources have said that Jenner is “really excited” about the pregnancy news.

“The family has known for quite some time,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is really excited and so is Travis!”

Another source close to the family told PEOPLE that everyone is “overjoyed” for her as she is the “happiest” she’s ever been.

“It is an unexpected but completely amazing turn of events that she could not be more excited or thrilled about,” the source said.