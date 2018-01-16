Kim Kardashian Was There When Surrogate Gave Birth

Kim Kardashian was present through every moment during the birth of her baby girl.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member was in the delivery room when her surrogate gave birth on Monday, a source told PEOPLE.

Another insider told TMZ that Kardashian was in her surrogate’s room during labor and delivery at Cedar-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, where the reality personality gave birth to her two older children. Dr. Paul Crane, the family’s trusted doctor, reportedly delivered the baby.

When the baby was born, the source said Kardashian was the first person to have skin-to-skin contact with the infant.

West was also present in the room for his daughter’s birth, but he stood behind a curtain and came out to hold her once she was delivered. Kris Jenner and Kardashian’s sisters waited outside the delivery room at the hospital, the source said.

Kardashian and West’s healthy baby girl was born at 12:47 a.m. on January 15, she revealed on her website in a birth announcement on Tuesday. The parents of three have yet to release the baby’s first photo or her name, but Kardashian revealed the their daughter weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces at birth.

“Kanye and I are happy to announce the arrival of our healthy, beautiful baby girl,” the KKW Beauty founder wrote in a post titled, ‘She’s Here!”

“We are incredibly grateful to our surrogate who made our dreams come true with the greatest gift one could give and to our wonderful doctors and nurses for their special care,” Kardashian continued. “North and Saint are especially thrilled to welcome their baby sister.”

The couple are already parents to 4-year-old daughter North and 2-year-old son Saint.

Kardashian and West opted to hire a surrogate to birth their third child because during both of her previous pregnancies, the 37-year-old suffered from placenta accreta, a condition in which the placenta remains attached to the wall of the uterus, which could cause serious complications during childbirth.

Kardashian also suffered from preeclampsia during her pregnancy with 4-year-old North and was forced to deliver nearly six weeks early.

The mom-to-be was admittedly hesitant to rely on someone else to carry her child, but Kardashian will not have worry about recovering from what would have been a high-risk pregnancy. Instead, she can assume mothering duties from day one.

“She’ll be hands-on from the beginning,” a source close to the family told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the baby’s arrival.

Kardashian worked to keep the surrogate’s identity private throughout her pregnancy and reportedly did not allow camera’s into the delivery room.

“The surrogate’s comfort and safety is incredibly important to them,” another insider told ET.

The couple’s new addition is not the only baby joining the KarJenner family in the coming months. Sister Khloe Kardashian and NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson confirmed they will welcome their first child in March. Reports also claim Kylie Jenner will welcome a baby girl, due in February, though she nor the family have confirmed the news.