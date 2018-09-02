Khloe Kardashian Snuggles up With True on Family Vacation

Khloe Kardashian posted a precious peek at her daughter, True, as she and Tristan Thompson headed out on a family trip with Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble.

Kardashian posted a video Saturday on her Instagram Story where she and baby True were settling into a private plane. Thompson was nearby, and Kardashian panned around the small, luxurious cabin to show that Kris Jener and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble were up front. It looked like at least two others were joining them.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Hi mama,” Kardashian said to True in a sing-song voice. “Hi, everyone.”

“Family vacay,” Thompson said happily.

In another clip, Kardashian had extricated True from her seat and the two were lying back together, the 5-month-old resting against her mother. Across from them, Thompson seemed to sleep just as soundly as his daughter.

Kardashian and Thompson have been in separable for the last several weeks, and many fans have been overjoyed to see it. The family time and sing-song voices are a welcome change after weeks of speculation and embarrassment over Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Kardashian has been teasing this vacation for a few days, apparently eager to get away for a bit. On Friday, she posted a few choice clips of her mom, writing “I can’t wait to spend the weekend with you @krisjenner” beside them. She and Thompson took a trip of their own last month, jetting off to Mexico with Kendall Jenner and Australian basketball player Ben Simmons.

All these trips are good news for Thompson, who had to reestablish his reputation with the entire Kardashian and Jenner clan, not just Khloe, after his cheating scandal. After weeks of silence, Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner herself each addressed the issue in interviews with Ellen Degeneres, leaving little doubt that the families were angry and disappointed.

Still, whether for Khloe’s sake or out of genuine forgiveness, it appears the family can at least stand to be on a private jet with Thompson. Insiders told PEOPLE that he and Khloe have become inseparable since their return to Los Angeles, and that they are in a good place.

“She’s needed some relaxing time, and time with Tristan,” a source said just after their Mexico trip. “And she deserves it! She’s the best mom and is so devoted to True.

“She’s glad things are going well with Tristan,” they added. “She can forgive him and move on, but I don’t think she’ll ever forget.”