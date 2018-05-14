Khloe Kardashian Shares Mother’s Day Snapshot of Daughter True

Khloé Kardashian gave fans a True treat this Mother’s Day with some serious baby cuddle time!

The 33-year-old new mom shared a sweet new photo of her 1-month-old daughter on Snapchat Sunday, showing off a seriously sleepy little girl taking a snooze in her mother’s arms.

A Snapchat filter turned the infant into a little teddy bear, and emblazoned the words “Happy Mother’s Day” over her forehead.

Fans got their first look ever at the baby Saturday, when Kardashian posted a video of her daughter with a flower filter on the social media platform.

“Happy 1-month-old, mama,” Kardashian said in the video. “I love you, pretty girl.”

Baby True was born to Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson on April 12, and had her name revealed to the world a few days later with a beautiful shot of her pink-hued nursery.

“Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE,” she captioned the photo. “Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!”

Mom Kris Jenner soon explained the origins of the unusual name on her Instagram.

“I’m so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!!” she captioned a photo of pink balloons on Instagram. “FUN FACT… my Grandfather’s name on my Dad’s side was True Otis Houghton….my real Dad’s name was Robert True Houghton…so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!!”

Kardashian is reportedly channeling all of her energy into being a mom amid some difficult times in her relationship with Thompson.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player was accused of cheating on Kardashian repeatedly while she was pregnant with his child, with video allegedly showing a number of these incidents surfacing just days before she gave birth.

A source told PEOPLE recently that the reality star is “doing okay” and focusing on her role as a mother, remaining in Cleveland, Ohio with Thompson despite being cleared to return to Los Angeles.

“Medically, she could leave Cleveland now — it’s her choice to stay,” the source said. “She isn’t ready to give up on her relationship with Tristan. She’s still very torn. She doesn’t want to make a decision right now.”

“This was supposed to be the happiest time in her life,” the source continued. “But she is still extremely disappointed with Tristan and isn’t sure she can trust him again.”

Another source told the publication that Kardashian “really wants to be able to forgive and trust Tristan again and have the life she hoped to have with him.”

“She doesn’t know if she’ll be able to do that, but that’s the goal,” the source said. “She loves the life they had, she loves the baby they have together, and she still loves the dream of being a family together. If she can find a way to rebuild with Tristan, she will.”

The couple was spotted holding hands on a date last week, and Kardashian showed up to support him courtside in one of his basketball games.

Photo credit: Instagram/Khloe Kardashian