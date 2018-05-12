Khloe Kardashian Says True and Tristan Thompson Look ‘Identical’

Khloé Kardashian fielded a few fan questions on Twitter Saturday morning, where she confirmed that her daughter resembled Tristan Thompson more than her.

Kardashian responded to a few lucky fans’ tweets. Two of them related to her daughter, True Thompson, and which of her parents the baby girl most resembled.

“True is beautiful!” one fan wrote, adding “looks just like her daddy!!”

“Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something lol,” Kardashian responded.

“How do you think she looks like Tristan or you?” asked another follower.

“Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy,” Kardashian said again.

Kardashian and Thompson had True amidst an explosive cheating scandal, and many assumed that Kardashian would leave her NBA player boyfriend after he was unfaithful to her. So far, it looks like that’s not the case. The reality star has remained in Cleveland and the two are reportedly trying to work their differences out. In her return to social media, she made no mention of the controversy.

On Wednesday, a new report indicated that Thompson himself was “relieved” when the story came out, feeling that he didn’t have to hide his infidelity anymore.

“Khloé has completely forgiven Tristan for cheating on her, and it really wasn’t hard for her to do because he literally broke down crying in her hospital room after she had given birth to True,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tristan was absolutely devastated that he had hurt and betrayed Khloé. Adding to the grief, was of course the timing of when it all came out, the days before she gave birth.”

Less than 48 hours before True was born, videos leaked showing Thompson kissing another woman in New York City. Later, more footage appeared to show them returning to his hotel room together. Soon after, more clips showed Thompson kissing a woman back in October of 2017.

“Khloé has always said that everything happens for a reason, but absolutely loves Tristan. He actually told Khloé he was relieved that it had come out, and that he thinks subconsciously he wanted to get caught,” the source explained, adding that the Cleveland Cavaliers player “knew there were paparazzi taking pics of him in New York City, but that didn’t stop him from taking a woman back to his hotel.”

Both Kris Jenner and sister Kim have now publicly addressed the scandal, though Kardashian herself still has yet to make any mention of it.