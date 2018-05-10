Khloe Kardashian Reveals Daughter True’s Nickname

Khloé Kardashian welcomed daughter True in April, and the new mom has been sharing details here and there about her new arrival in the days since.

On Wednesday, Kardashian took to Twitter to gush over her daughter ahead of True’s one-month birthday, adorably referring to her baby as her “sweet peanut.”

“I can’t believe my baby will be a month old tomorrow,” the reality personality wrote. “Why does this make me happy and sad all at the same time. Thank you Jesus for my sweet peanut.”

She also thanked fans for their well-wishes, writing, “I love you,” Kardashian tweeted. “Thank you for the sweet love to baby True. Night night babes.”

On Sunday, Kardashian will celebrate her first Mother’s Day as a mom, and the 33-year-old recently revealed her plans for the holiday on her app and blog.

“I’ve always loved Mother’s Day and celebrating Kris Jenner, MJ and my sisters — but this year will be even more special because now I’m a mommy, too!” Kardashian wrote, referencing her mom, Jenner, and grandmother Mary Jo “M.J.” Campbell.

“As of now, there aren’t any special plans (that I know of, LOL),” Kardashian continued. “I’m really enjoying spending quality time with True and loving just hibernating with her.”

Along with Kardashian, her younger sister Kylie Jenner will also celebrate her first Mother’s Day, and siblings Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West are mothers as well.

Kardashian is currently living in Cleveland, Ohio, with her baby, and is reportedly back together with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, who was accused of cheating on Kardashian multiple times throughout her pregnancy.

“Khloé seems happy,” a source told PEOPLE on Tuesday. “She loves being a mom. She’s focused on keeping her family together. She seems okay with Tristan — there’s no talk of a split.”

“When she wants something to work, she will make it work,” the source added. “Her family’s issue with Tristan is that they think he won’t change. But Khloé isn’t listening to this. She has been very firm with Tristan, and she believes he wants to keep his family together as well.”

Photo Credit: Instagram / @khloekardashian