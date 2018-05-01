Khloe Kardashian Says She Takes Parenting Advice ‘With a Grain of Salt’

Khloé Kardashian is doing her own things when it comes to parenting True Thompson.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashian cast member opened up about motherhood on her Khloe with a K blog Tuesday, revealing that despite being surrounded by mothers in her family, she doesn’t always go to them for parenting advice about her daughter.

“When it comes to pregnancy and parenting, I’ve taken advice with a grain of salt,” she wrote. “Everyone has their own style.”

Kardashian also wrote, as first reported by Us Weekly, “That’s why my apps and mommy sites have really come in handy. When I want a quick answer or to check in with what’s considered normal, I just pick up my phone.”

The Revenge Body host revealed one of the apps, What to Expect, comes from a “trusted resource for moms since my mom was popping us out.” She saidd the app is “based on a famous book by Heidi Murkoff” and “is probably the most comprehensive of all the baby apps.”

As for helping with tracking and scheduling, Kardashian relies on Baby Connect. “This apps helps me log everything from True’s feedings to her diaper changed (so crazy we have to keep track of this s—) It basically helps with sanity when sleep is nonexistent (OMG, sleeeeeeeep!.”

As for when times get tough and moms are in need of quick medial advice, the reality star uses the Sprout app. “Sprout is written by doctors, so you know the intel is legit,” she wrote. “It’s super detailed and has really cool interactive features.”

Kardashian gave birth to baby True Thompson on April 12, just days after video evidence of her NBA player boyfriend Tristan Thompson alleged cheating surfaced online.

While Kardashian has been active updating her app and writing blogs, she has not address the cheating drama yet and seems focused on parenting her baby girl.

A source told PEOPLE that the reality star is “doing okay” and focusing on her role as a mother, remaining in Cleveland, Ohio with Thompson despite being cleared to return to Los Angeles.

“Medically, she could leave Cleveland now — it’s her choice to stay,” the source said. “She isn’t ready to give up on her relationship with Tristan. She’s still very torn. She doesn’t want to make a decision right now.”

“This was supposed to be the happiest time in her life,” the source continued. “But she is still extremely disappointed with Tristan and isn’t sure she can trust him again.”

Kardashian’s sister, Kim Kardashian West, recently spoke about the cheating scandal on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

“Poor Khloé,” Kim said. “Like, I don’t even know how to describe it besides it’s just so f—ed up.”

“We really were rooting for Khloé. And we still are,” she then added, as reported by PEOPLE. “She’s so strong and she’s doing the best that she can. It’s a really sad situation, all over.”

During her Ellen appearance, Kim spoke about baby True, saying, “I kind of made this rule with my brother [Rob Kardashian] — if there’s a baby involved, I’m going to keep it cute and keep it classy and not talk too bad. Well, I’m going to try not to say anything so negative because one day, True is going to see this and you know, it’s so messed up.”