Khloe Kardashian Steps out for First Time Since Pregnancy Reveal

Khloe Kardashian made her first public appearance since the pregnancy announcement when she walked into Los Angeles International Airport yesterday.

The 33-year-old reality star finally confirmed the mounting rumors that she was pregnant with an Instagram post on Wednesday.

She managed to keep the secret for months, which is why all of her recent photos show her in baggy clothes or holding something strategically in front of herself.

Kardashian maintained that level of discretion yesterday, when she arrived at LAX in head-to-toe black. She wore a loose sweatshirt and a billowing black jacket with leggings and sneakers below the waist. Kardashian also hid her face behind a huge pair of mirrored sunglasses, even once she got inside.

PEOPLE caught a few photos of the fashion mogul at the airport, though there’s no word on where she’s going or who she’s picking up.

Kardashian has been vocal for years about how she wants to have a baby. She’s mentioned it many times on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, even alluding to some fertility problems in the past.

Now, she and her boyfriend, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson, are expecting their firstborn in early 2018.

Many fans expected Kardashian to reveal the pregnancy officially on the family’s reality show, but the announcement came as rumors reached a fever pitch. The couple has received a huge outpouring of support from friends, family, and fans alike.