Khloe Kardashian Fires Back at Mom Shamers While Attending Charity Event Without Daughter True

Khloe Kardashian is not taking any flack from mom shamers. The mom to 3-month-old True Thompson wrote on Twitter that she was being shamed for not spending time with her daughter at a charity event Sunday.

Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby? Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours? — Khloé (@khloekardashian) July 30, 2018

Kardashian wrote that even though her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was on daddy duty with True, she was still targeted by “mommy shamers” while at the charity poker event with mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Mommy shamers r at a high right now. I’m sick, at a charity event & I’m getting slack 4being here bc I have a baby?” Kardashian wrote on Twitter.

The 34-year-old argued that even though she was attending a charity event, the circumstances in “letting daddy take over” for a few hours shouldn’t matter.

“Her dad is watching her while I’m trying 2bring awareness 2an amazing organization. But either way, what’s wrong w a new mom letting daddy take over 4a few hours?” she wrote.

The new mom has been outspoken against mom shamers ever since welcoming baby True on April 12. In June, she revealed that she has received criticism for feeding True with both formula and by breastfeeding.

“Mommy shaming is real!” she wrote in response to a fan praising her for opening up about supplementing with formula. “But the truth is I’ve tried and tried and tried to breast feed only and it wasn’t working for me. I feel fortunate that I am able to still breast-feed but with the help of formula. Breast-feeding is something I really wanted to do. Just am not fully able.”

Earlier this month, Kardashian slammed a troll who called True “not cute at all.”

“What self-respecting adult would even comment on a child’s appearance? What type of disgusting human being are you? It’s pathetic that you are this miserable in your life,” Kardashian wrote at the person, who deleted the tweet and protected their account.

Kardashian has also clapped back at those criticizing her decision to stay with Thompson following the cheating scandal that came to light just days before she gave birth to True. After a critic wrote that Kardashian “will be over all this and feeling salty for her super passive [Instagram] posts,” she said that the Twitter user’s comment assumed too much.

“Babe that’s not wisdom at all because you’re assuming you know who I’m talking about and you’re assuming you know my feelings. Assuming anything is anything but wisdom,” Kardashian responded.

In the months following the scandal, both Kardashian and Thompson, who plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers, have moved from Cleveland back to Los Angeles following the end of the NBA season. They’ve continued to date and are reportedly on good terms again.

Kardashian wrote earlier this month that she is “over the moon about being home.”

“Of course, I missed my actual house immensely while I was in Cleveland — there’s nothing like enjoying your own home,” she wrote in a blog post on her website.

“I’m most excited about being so close to my family. Getting the kids together and having True do all of her classes with her cousins is a great feeling,” she continued.

Although she admitted that getting back to work was not easy, she compared it to riding a bike.

“The days leading up to my very first day back were tough, but once I started going through the motions, everything fell into place,” the Good American jeans designer wrote in another blog post. “It’s like riding a bike!”

“I’ve never had to juggle a baby and work at the same time, so it’ll be interesting to see how I’ll learn to handle everything. Women do it every single day, so I know I’ll get through it — I’m just anxious because it’s the unknown,” Kardashian wrote. “But, I’m so fortunate and blessed that I have a job where I’m allowed to bring my daughter pretty often.”