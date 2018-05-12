Khloe Kardashian Describes Breastfeeding as ‘Hardest Part’ of Motherhood

Khloé Kardashian offered some sage advice to fellow new mothers on Twitter on Saturday, warning them that breastfeeding is “the hardest part of it all”.

Kardashian was on Twitter early Saturday morning, where she exchanged some encouraging back-and-forths with fans and followers. One of the tweets she received asked how she has done adapting to breastfeeding.

“How’s the breastfeeding experience,” a fan asked, “expecting baby #2 in 11 days #scared”.

Kardashian responded with a few kind and encouraging words.

“Don’t be scared! You’ll do amazing!! Congratulations. Breast feeding is the hardest part of it all believe it or not,” she wrote, adding: “one day at a time”.

“Thank you for the uplifting words,” the original poster responded, “and replying back I’m going to cry now you are too sweet. We shall continue striving”.

Kardashian wrote back to a select few other fans on Saturday morning, including two who asked if her baby daughter more resembled her or her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson.

“Tristan and True are twins lol it’s crazy,” she wrote.

“Everyone tells me they are identical lol it’s wild maybe her eyes will stay light and I can get something lol,” she added later.

Kardashian and Thompson had True amidst an explosive cheating scandal, and many assumed that Kardashian would leave her NBA player boyfriend after he was unfaithful to her. So far, it looks like that’s not the case. The reality star has remained in Cleveland and the two are reportedly trying to work their differences out. In her return to social media, she made no mention of the controversy.

On Wednesday, a new report indicated that Thompson himself was “relieved” when the story came out, feeling that he didn’t have to hid his infidelity anymore.

“Khloé has completely forgiven Tristan for cheating on her, and it really wasn’t hard for her to do because he literally broke down crying in her hospital room after she had given birth to True,” a source told Us Weekly. “Tristan was absolutely devastated that he had hurt and betrayed Khloé. Adding to the grief, was of course the timing of when it all came out, the days before she gave birth.”

Less than 48 hours before True was born, videos leaked showing Thompson kissing another women in New York City. Later, more footage appeared to show them returning to his hotel room together. Soon after, more clips showed Thompson kissing a woman back in October of 2017.