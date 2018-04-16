Khloe Kardashian Just Spent $4K for ‘Jet-Setter’ Baby Items

Khloe Kardashian is reportedly stocking up on high-end baby travel supplies for her newborn daughter as she tries to work out the future of her relationship with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Kardashian gave birth to her first child on Thursday, April 12 in the early hours of the morning. She may already be planning a trip for her growing family. According to a report by TMZ, Kardashian spent almost $4,000 on luggage and other on-the-go products for her daughter in the week before she gave birth.

An insider saw Kardashian walk out of the Beverly Hills baby boutique Petit Tresor with 20 items, including a BabyZen Yoyo Travel Stroller, a Medela Pump On-The-Go Station and a Storksak Travel Diaper Bag. The pricey trip may have been preparation for Kardashian’s frequent travel between Los Angeles and Cleveland, Ohio, where her boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, plays for the Cavaliers.

Thompson was in New York City with the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers last Saturday, preparing for a game against the New York Knicks on Monday night. He and his teammates were spotted in a Manhattan club, where multiple witnesses claim to have seen him kissing a strange woman.

Reporters later caught Thompson on camera returning to his hotel with the same woman in the early hours of Sunday morning. The stranger was spotted leaving alone a few hours later, carrying what appeared to be an overnight bag.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old Kardashian sister is in Thompson’s hometown of Cleveland where she just gave birth to hers and Thompson’s daughter. Reports claim that she is devastated by the news, but she decided to focus all of her energy on lowering her stress going into the delivery room.

Still, Thompson made it home in time, and reportedly stood by Kardashian’s side as she gave birth. Insiders said that the rest of the KarJenner clan was furious with Thompson, but kept it cordial for Khloe’s sake.

Kardashian fans have not been as kind to Thompson. His social media posts have been flooded with negative comments — including vicious insults, strings of snake emojis and some comical attacks on his persona.