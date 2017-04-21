Watch: Kendra Wilkinson Says Her 7-Year-Old Son Already Knows About Sex

The internet has been a game changer for most parents. With so much on the web and literally no supervision, kids and teens are learning about more mature aspects of life at such a young age. And that doesn’t exclude celebrity kids.

Former Playboy star Kendra Wilkinson Baskett has no shame about her past and doesn’t hide it from her children.

The Girls Next Door alum, who is married to Hank Baskett and shares two children with the former NFL star, son Hank IV, 7, and daughter Alijah, 2, is making sure that communication is an open channel in her family.

Recently, the reality TV star spoke with E! News and disclosed that her 7-year-old son already knows about the birds and the bees.

“It starts now with teaching them who I am. They’ve been up to the Playboy Mansion. I have nothing to hide. And if you don’t have shame or regret,” said Wilkinson-Baskett, 31.

“I even tell little Hank sometimes, ‘Go to bed. Mom and pop are going to have sex,” she revealed.

Although Hank is still young, she’s aware that children nowadays are learning about things early on.

“You don’t understand. These kids know earlier and earlier now,” she said. “They know, man.”

Her children are hitting milestones left and right and each developing their own very distinct personalities.

“The kids are amazing. Little Hank just turned 7. He just lost his tooth and oh my God, he feels like a man now. My daughter is 2 going on 15,” Wilkinson Baskett said in January, adding with a laugh, “We’re starting to fight, battle it out.”

“But it’s all fun,” she added. “They both need me in different ways.”

